PM Modi appreciates US returning Indian artefacts in 114th episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled his recent visit to the United States and appreciated the return of around 300 Indian artefacts that were stolen or trafficked from India.

Addressing the 114th episode of his monthly radio program, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi said that there was a lot of discussion about the return of the ancient artefacts and that the US had returned around 300 ancient Indian artefacts and many of them were even 4000 years old.

He said that many of the artefacts were taken out of the country through smuggling and other illegal means and that it was like “destroying India’s heritage.”

PM Modi appreciated the fact that in the last decade, many such artefacts were brought back to the country.

“During my visit to the US, the US government has returned around 300 ancient artefacts to India. US President Biden, very affectionately, showed me some of these artefacts in his private residence in Delaware. Returned artefacts are made of materials such as terracotta, stone, ivory, wood, copper and bronze. Many of these are four thousand years old,” he said.

“Many of these artefacts were taken out of the country through smuggling and other illegal means. This is a serious crime. In a way, it is like destroying our heritage. But I am very happy that in the last decade, many such artefacts and many of our ancient heritages, have been brought back home,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi said that among the returned artefacts, there were vases, terracotta plaques of gods and goddesses, statues of Jain Tirthankaras, as well as statues of Buddha and Krishna and several animal statuettes. There were terracotta tiles from Jammu and Kashmir, bronze idols of Lord Ganesha from Southern India, and images of Lord Vishnu mainly from Northern and Southern India, which were also returned by the US, he said.

“Vases, terracotta plaques of gods and goddesses, statues of Jain Tirthankaras, as well as statues of Bhagwan Buddha and Bhagwan Shri Krishna, are among the returned artefacts. Several animal statuettes are also among the returned items. From Jammu and Kashmir, terracotta tiles bearing male and female figures are very interesting. These include bronze idols of Bhagwan Ganesha from Southern India as well. A large number of images of Bhagwan Vishnu are also among the returned artefacts. These are mainly from Northern and Southern India,” PM Modi added.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit earlier this month, the US formally handed over 297 antiquities that were stolen or trafficked from India.

As per an official statement, some of the returned antiquities include terracotta vase from Eastern India, Buddha sculpture made of sandstone from UP, Vishnu idol made of bronze from Eastern India, an anthropomorphic figure made of copper from North India, Jain Tirthankara idol made of bronze from South India, apsara sculpture made of sandstone from Central India, stone sculpture made of lime stone from South India, a terracotta conical vase from Eastern India, a terracotta rattle from Eastern India, around 178 terracotta figures from Eastern India, around 47 antiquities from North India and sculptures from Jammu and Kashmir among others. (ANI)

Also Read: Australia to return historic Indian artefacts during Morrison’s visit