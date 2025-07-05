PM Modi congratulates Trinidad and Tobago on adopting UPI

PORT OF SPAIN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid an official visit to Trinidad and Tobago from July 3-4 at the invitation of Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago.

During his visit, the two countries expressed strong interest in expanding cooperation in the digital domain.

PM Modi congratulated Trinidad and Tobago on being the first country in the Caribbean to adopt the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

“The two countries expressed strong interest in expanding cooperation in the digital domain. Prime Minister Modi congratulated Trinidad and Tobago on becoming the first Caribbean country to adopt Unified Payments Interface (UPI), India’s flagship digital payment platform. They agreed to explore further collaboration in the implementation of India Stack solutions, including DigiLocker, e-Sign, and the Government e-Marketplace (GeM). Trinidad and Tobago requested support from India in digitization and upgradation of the system for state land registration. The leaders also underlined that digital governance and public service delivery can act as enablers of inclusive development, innovation and national competitiveness,” the statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar commended India’s leading role in saving precious human lives during the difficult times of COVID-19 pandemic. She appreciated India’s quick response and valued supply of Covid vaccines and medical equipment to Trinidad and Tobago. She especially appreciated India’s support under the USD 1 million ‘HALT (High and Low Technology) in the COVID-19 project’, with supply of mobile healthcare robots, telemedicine kits, and hand hygiene stations.

PM Modi announced a gift of 2000 laptops to support Trinidad and Tobago’s flagship educational programme.

“Prime Minister Modi lauded Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar’s ambitious vision of digitizing education and announced a gift of 2000 laptops to support Trinidad and Tobago’s flagship educational programme. Prime Minister Modi also encouraged the students of Trinidad and Tobago to explore higher educational opportunities in India under various scholarship programmes offered by the Government of India,” the statement said.

The leaders identified agriculture and food security as another priority area. India’s gift of agro-machinery worth USD 1 million for food processing and storage, to Trinidad and Tobago’s National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation (NAMDEVCO) was appreciated. Prime Minister Modi, during a symbolic ceremony, handed over the first batch of machinery for NAMDEVCO. Prime Minister Modi also offered India’s assistance in areas of natural farming, seaweed-based fertilizers, and millet cultivation, as per the statement.

On healthcare, Prime Minister Modi commended the Government of Trinidad and Tobago for recognizing Indian Pharmacopoeia which will ensure closer collaboration in pharmaceutical sector and improved access for the people of Trinidad and Tobago to quality and affordable generic medicines from India as well as provision of medical treatment in India.

“He also announced that in the coming months, a prosthetic limb fitment camp for 800 individuals will be organized in Trinidad and Tobago. Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar thanked Prime Minister Modi for healthcare assistance which will take healthcare cooperation beyond medicines and equipments. She expressed Trinidad and Tobago’s gratitude for the donation of twenty (20) Haemodialysis Units and two (2) Sea ambulances from the Government of India to assist in the provision of better-quality healthcare,” the statement said.

Trinidad and Tobago underscored the value of development cooperation while welcoming the signing of a MoU on Quick Impact Projects, which will enable implementation of community development projects in Trinidad and Tobago in a timely and effective manner with India’s assistance, the MEA statement said. (ANI)

