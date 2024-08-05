PM Modi lauds India’s record gas production in 2023-24

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded India’s ‘Atmanirbharta’ in the field of energy after the country recorded 36.43 billion cubic meters of gas production in the year 2023-24.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Many congratulations to the countrymen for this achievement! Our self-reliance in the field of energy is very important in achieving the resolve of a developed India. This record of gas production is direct proof of our commitment in this direction.”

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri in an X post informed that the country has achieved a new record in the field of gas production. The gas production in 2020-21 was 28.7 BCM. In 2023-24, it has been increased to 36.43 BCM.

The data shared by the Union Minister projected that the gas production in 2026 will be 45.3 BCM.

“The figures are proof. Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi ji, India is moving ahead with new energy, new enthusiasm and new resolve. In this connection, the country has further accelerated the pace of self-reliance by creating a new record in the field of gas production,” Puri said on X.

Earlier on July 29, Hardeep Singh Puri said that India is the only country where fuel prices have actually come down.

In a detailed response to a starred question in Parliament, Puri said, “In India today, we have one of the lowest fuel prices, and this is the only country where prices have actually decreased in the last 2.5-3 years. This achievement is attributed to the bold, ambitious, and farsighted decisions taken by our Prime Minister.”

The Union Minister highlighted that the deregulation of petrol and diesel prices occurred in 2010 and 2014. He emphasized that deregulation implies that fuel prices are determined by the oil marketing companies rather than being set by the government.

Reflecting on the decisions made by the previous government, Hardeep Singh Puri mentioned the floating of oil bonds worth Rs 1,41,000 crores, which today necessitate payments amounting to Rs 3,20,000 crores. He asserted that the current government is committed to ensuring fair fuel prices but is constrained by the deregulated nature of the sector. (ANI)

Also Read: India emerging as a major power in the Middle East