PM Modi meets Paraguay President Santiago Pena Palacios at Hyderabad House

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with President Santiago Pena Palacios of Paraguay at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday.

Earlier in the day, President Palacios paid a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, laying a wreath at the memorial. The visit is part of his three-day state visit to India, which will conclude on June 4.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shared the moment on X, stating, “Honouring the values of peace & non-violence. President Santiago Pena Palacios of Paraguay paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat today.”

President Palacios arrived in New Delhi on his first State Visit to India and was accorded a ceremonial welcome along with a Guard of Honour at Palam Air Force Station. The President was warmly received by Minister of State Harsh Vardhan Malhotra, highlighting the strong bilateral ties between the two countries.

Sharing an update on X, Randhir Jaiswal from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) welcomed President Santiago Pena Palacios of Paraguay as he arrived in New Delhi for his first State Visit to India. In his tweet, Jaiswal wrote, “Bienvenido, President @SantiPenap! President @SantiPenap of Paraguay has arrived in New Delhi on his first State Visit to India, to a ceremonial welcome & Guard of Honour. Warmly received by MoS Harsh Malhotra @hdmalhotra at the airport. This visit will provide an opportunity to strengthen the relationship.”

The MEA emphasised that President Pena’s visit, scheduled from June 2 to June 4, aims to deepen and broaden India-Paraguay ties across political, economic, and cultural spheres. At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Paraguayan President will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising ministers, senior officials, and business representatives.

During the visit, President Pena is set to hold high-level talks with Prime Minister Modi and other senior leaders to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations. Prime Minister Modi will host a lunch in his honour, while President Droupadi Murmu is expected to meet him and host a banquet. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar are also scheduled to call on the visiting dignitary.

Following the Delhi visit, President Pena will travel to Mumbai to engage with state political leadership, business and industry representatives, startups, innovators, and technology leaders. The State Visit provides an opportunity to comprehensively review bilateral ties and discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest. India and Paraguay have enjoyed warm and friendly relations since establishing diplomatic ties on September 13, 1961.

Cooperation between the two countries spans trade, agriculture, health, pharmaceuticals, and information technology sectors. Paraguay is an important trading partner for India in Latin America, with several Indian companies active in Paraguay’s automobile and pharmaceutical sectors. Paraguayan companies, mainly through joint ventures, also have a presence in India, strengthening economic ties. Both nations share common views on international issues, including United Nations reforms, climate change, renewable energy, and combating terrorism. (ANI)

