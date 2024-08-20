PM Modi receives Malaysia counterpart Anwar Ibrahim in ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his Malaysia counterpart Anwar Ibrahim in a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Tuesday.

The official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, shared pictures of the two leaders posing with each other, as they met today, as a part of the Malaysian PM’s State visit to India.

“A special beginning to an important visit! PM @narendramodi warmly received PM @anwaribrahim of Malaysia in a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the MEA said in a post on X.

“Malaysia is a key pillar of India’s Act East Policy and a valued partner in the region,” the post added.

Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim arrived in the national capital on Monday for a state visit, his first visit to India as the Malaysian premier. PM Ibrahim was warmly received by Union Minister of State, V Somanna at the airport.

PM Ibrahim is visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister of Malaysia also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi, laying a wreath at Delhi’s Rajghat following his meeting with PM Modi. Ibrahim also signed the visitor’s book at the Rajghat.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is also scheduled to call on the President of India Droupadi Murmu on August 20.

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar would also call on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during his visit.

India and Malaysia have strong historical and socio-cultural linkages. Our bilateral relationship was elevated to the status of Enhanced Strategic Partnership in 2015 during the visit of Prime Minister Modi.

As both countries enter the second decade of Enhanced Strategic Partnership next year, the visit of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim would pave the way for further strengthening of India-Malaysia bilateral ties by charting out a multi-sectoral cooperation agenda for the future, the MEA stated. (ANI)

Also Read: Malaysia PM announces 30-day free visa entry for travellers from India