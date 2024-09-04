PM Modi’s Brunei visit marks 40 years of diplomatic ties, forges new bonds

BRUNEI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landmark visit to Brunei marks a significant milestone in the 40-year-old diplomatic relationship between the two nations. The visit is a testament to the growing friendship and cooperation between India and Brunei.

During his visit, PM Modi will engage in delegation-level talks, sign and exchange several MoUs, and be hosted for an official lunch by the Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah. This historic visit is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Brunei, making it a special occasion for both nations.

It is important to note that Prime Minister Modi arrived in Brunei on Tuesday on a bilateral visit and said he is looking forward to strong bilateral ties, especially in boosting commercial and cultural linkages.

On his arrival, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome. PM Modi thanked Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah for welcoming him at the airport.

Earlier, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal talked about the Prime Minister’s visit to Brunei and said that the visit is ‘special’.

Sharing a video on X, Jaiswal provided an overview of PM Modi’s program.

“This historic visit is special for two reasons. One, this is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime minister to this country. And second, this year happens to be the 40th year of the establishment of diplomatic relations, warm and friendly relations between India and Brunei,” he said.

PM Modi, also visited Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Bandar Seri Begawan, as a part of his historic visit to the nation.

Earlier today, PM Modi inaugurated the new Chancery of the High Commission of India, in Brunei’s capital Bandar Seri Begawan.

The chancery complex embodies a profound sense of Indianness, masterfully integrating traditional motifs and lush tree plantations. The use of elegant claddings and durable Kota stones further enhances its aesthetic appeal, harmoniously blending classic and contemporary elements. The design not only pays homage to India’s rich cultural heritage but also creates a tranquil and inviting atmosphere, according to a press release of the Prime Minister’s Office.

On the occasion, he lit a lamp and unveiled a plaque. PM Modi also interacted with the Indian community members who were present at the inauguration.

He appreciated their contribution as a living bridge between the two countries and how it helped in strengthening bilateral ties. The first phase of Indians arriving in Brunei started with the discovery of oil in the 1920s.

Currently, approximately 14,000 Indians are residing in Brunei. The contribution of Indian doctors and teachers to the growth and development of Brunei’s healthcare and education sectors has been well acknowledged.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also had an endearing interaction with a girl child who showed him a painting. The painting had the Tricolour and the child with the Prime Minister. The gathering, which had people waving the Tricolour, cheered for the Prime Minister as he reciprocated their feelings.

A Ministry of External Affairs release said that Brunei is an important partner in India’s ‘Act East’ Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision.

It said India and Brunei enjoy a friendly relationship that is marked by mutual respect and understanding on bilateral and multilateral issues. The two countries are linked by history, culture and tradition spanning a millennium.

This is the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Brunei. The historic visit of the Prime Minister coincides with the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Brunei.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will engage in bilateral discussions on all aspects of bilateral relations and cooperation with Brunei leadership and explore new areas of collaboration.

After the first leg of his two-nation visit, PM Modi will be on a visit to Singapore on September 4-5. (ANI)

