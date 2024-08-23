PM Modi’s Kyiv visit: Meeting with Zelenskyy and presentation of BHISHM Cube on cards

KYIV: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly arrive in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. The Prime Minister will arrive at the Kyiv Central Station after a 10-hour journey from Poland.

Upon arrival, he will be received at the station and subsequently head to the Hyatt Hotel for initial engagements. PM Modi’s visit will include a notable stop at the multimedia Martyrologist at the Ukraine National Museum. Here the Prime Minister will honour the memory of the children of Ukraine, whose lives were taken by the full-scale Russian invasion. The Ukraine museum exhibition presents documents and artefacts of the biggest military conflicts of the 20th and 21st centuries and reveals the heroic struggle of Ukrainians for their freedom, independence and cultural identity.

Later in the day, PM Modi will pay homage to the Gandhi statue, symbolizing the enduring legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and his principles of peace and non-violence. The bronze statue of the Mahatma at A.V. Fomin Botanical Garden was unveiled in 2020 on the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

PM Modi will then head to the Mariinskyi palace where he will be welcomed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This will be followed by a restricted meeting between the two leaders to discuss key issues. High-level delegation meetings will follow, where important discussions on bilateral cooperation are expected. Document exchanges will take place to formalize agreements and collaborations between the two nations.

Earlier on Thursday, addressing a press meeting with Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk, PM Modi said India supports dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace and stability and is ready to provide all possible cooperation along with its friendly countries.

“The ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia are a matter of deep concern for all of us. India firmly believes that no problem can be solved on the battlefield. The loss of innocent lives in any crisis has become the biggest challenge for the entire humanity. We support dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace and stability. For this, India is ready to provide all possible cooperation along with its friendly countries,” the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, one of the highlights of the visit will be the presentation of the BHISHM Cube, a revolutionary mobile hospital designed for disaster management. This will be followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with Ukrainian students who are learning Hindi, emphasizing the cultural and educational ties between India and Ukraine. (ANI)

