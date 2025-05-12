PM Modi’s revenge was beyond enemy’s imagination: BJP MP Sambit Patra

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Sambit Patra lauded the Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor and stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised he will “avenge” the death of 26 people in Pahalgam.

Sambit Patra briefed the reporters at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday and stated that from April 22 to May 7, there was a demand for immediate action within the country.

The BJP MP said that PM Modi promised to take revenge for the Pahalgam attack which will be beyond the imagination of the enemy. He added that the Indian Armed Forces fulfilled their promise and ” despite surgical strikes in the past, Pakistan could not guess when it would be struck.”

“After the Pahalgam terror attack, the PM has promised that we will avenge the death of 26 people. The PM said that the revenge would be beyond the enemy’s imagination, and so it was. He had also said “mitti mein milayenge” and “ghus ke maarenge”; that is what we did. PM Modi’s decision and the bravery of our Armed Forces ensured terror sites are reduced to rubble…From 22nd April till 7th May, there was an atmosphere of tension in the country; there was a demand for immediate action. Despite surgical strikes in the past, Pakistan could not guess when it would be struck”, Sambit Patra said.

Sambit Patra further lauded the Indian Armed Forces and stated that they have shown “indomitable courage”. The BJP MP stated that whole India knows about Operation Sindoor and all three DGMOs put the facts on the table while briefing reporters on Sunday.

“The Indian Army has shown indomitable courage. Today the Bharatiya Janata Party and all its workers thank the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy and all those brave soldiers due to whom Operation Sindoor has been successful. If seen in the true sense, the whole of India knows about Operation Sindoor today. Yesterday all three DGMOs addressed the country and put all the facts before us”, Sambit Patra said.

The Indian Armed Forces’ May 7 precision strikes under Operation Sindoor have dismantled nine major terror camps associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Five of the nine terror camps were located in PoK, and the other four in Pakistan.

Among the destroyed camps in Pakistan, two of those, Muridke and Bhawalpur stand out more, as they not only serve as residences for major commanders but also serve as epicentres for radicalisation and various training courses on intelligence and arms handling for Laskar as well as Jaish e Mohammad.

Among the key terror operatives eliminated in the operation was Rauf Azhar the brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar the Jaish Chief. Rauf Azhar a proscribed terrorist is wanted for his part in the conspiracy to hijack IC-814. (ANI)

