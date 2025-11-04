Preparations in full swing at Varanasi’s Ganga Ghats for Dev Deepawali

VARANASI: The preparations are in full swing at the Ganga Ghats in Varanasi for Dev Deepawali, which will be celebrated tomorrow on November 5, coinciding with Kartik Poornima.

During Dev Deepawali festivities, Sushant Mishra, the organiser of the Ganga Maha Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, said that Ganga Seva Nidhi organises a grand Maha Aarti of Goddess Ganga once a year, which is performed by twenty-one Brahmins and forty-two dev kanayas.

Additonally, the Dashashwamedh ghat is being decorated with approximately twenty-one quintals of flower garlands, and fifty-one thousand lamps will be lit.

” At Dashashwamedh Ghat, Ganga Seva Nidhi organises Maha Aarti of Goddess Ganga at Dashashwamedh Ghat, which happens once a year….is performed by twenty-one Brahmins and forty-two dev kanayas… The ghat is being decorated with approximately twenty-one quintals of flower garlands, and fifty-one thousand lamps will be lit,” Mishra told ANI.

Earlier, the Varanasi Divisional Commissioner, S. Rajalingam mentioned that the Dev Deepawali celebrations will feature a laser show and cultural performances at Raj Ghat.

“People have already started looking forward to it. This year too, Dev Deepavali will be organised… There will also be a laser show here like last year… There will be a performance at Raj Ghat… There are many artists in it… We have also held meetings with committees…” said Rajalingam.

As Kashi gets ready for the Dev Deepawali festivities, the Ganga Mahotsav will also take place in the city from November 1 to 4.

During the upcoming Ganga Mahotsav festival, the talents of various artists will be showcased through daily performances and inaugurations by dignitaries. Notable artists include Pandit Mata Prasad Mishra, Pandit Ravishankar Mishra, Diwakar Kashyap, Prabhakar Kashyap, Professor Pandit Sahitya Nagar, Pandit Santosh Nahar, Padmashree Geeta Chandran, Vidushi Kavita Dwivedi, Padmashree Malini Awasthi, Shubhankar Dey, Rahul Rohit Mishra, and Hansraj Raghuvanshi.

Meanwhile, more than 10 lakh diyas will illuminate the crescent-shaped ghats of the holy city on November 5. According to an official release, among those 10 lakh diyas, one lakh eco-friendly lamps crafted from cow dung will add both a traditional and sustainable touch to the divine spectacle.

Lakhs of devotees and tourists from across India and abroad are expected to converge on Varanasi to witness this once-in-a-lifetime sight. With over 10.10 lakh lamps, the city will shine brighter than ever. (ANI)

Also Read: Dev Deepawali to be held without ”maha aarti” in Varanasi