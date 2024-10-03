Priyanka Chopra shares ‘glam’ looks in new pics, fans call hubby Nick Jonas “one lucky man”

LONDON: Priyanka Chopra, who never misses a chance to impress fans with her fashion style, has once again shared stunning pictures flaunting her ‘glam’ from a recent event, leaving fans gushing over her beauty, with some even calling her husband, Nick Jonas, “one lucky man.”

The ‘Dostanna’ actress took to her Instagram account on Thursday to post a series of pictures flaunting her chic looks.

In one picture, Priyanka is seen looking into a mirror, while another shows the actress in a stunning white top and pants paired with a light grey pantsuit.

The last two pictures show Priyanka posing in a fitted black, full-sleeved top.

Along with the pictures, Priyanka added a playful caption: “When the glam is just so good (red heart, kiss mark, ribbon emojis).”

Fans quickly chimed in the comment section. “Ultimate Beauty with super confidence,” wrote one user.

“What a beauty,” wrote a second user. A third user wrote, “Nick Jonas is ‘one lucky man”

Meanwhile, on the work front, recently, Priyanka wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film ‘The Bluff’ and shared a glimpse of the wrap-up featuring her family including Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, and her mother Madhu Chopra and the cast of the film.

The Bluff’ which is directed by Frank E Flowers also features actor Karl Urban.

‘The Bluff’ is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her.

Produced by Russo Brothers’ banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure.

Apart from ‘The Bluff’, Priyanka is also set to star in ‘Heads of State’ alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. (ANI)

