“Proud moment for nation”: JP Nadda after WHO awards India for eliminating trachoma

NEW DELHI: After India was conferred the certificate of elimination of Trachoma as a public health problem at 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Union Helath Minister JP Nadda lauded this achievement and said it is a proud moment for the nation.

In a post on X, JP Nadda said, “A proud moment for the nation at WHA78 (World Health Assembly) India has been conferred the Certificate of Elimination of Trachoma as a Public Health Problem by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General at WHO, at the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva.”

Crediting the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda said this milestone reflects the success of our public health initiatives.

“This significant milestone reflects the success of our public health initiatives under the visionary leadership Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji whose focus on preventive and inclusive healthcare continues to drive global recognition,” JP Nadda said.

Nadda further assured that the country remains firmly committed to disease elimination and ensuring health for all through sustained, people-centric health reforms.

On Monday, World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus awarded India the Certificate of Elimination of Trachoma as a Public Health Problem at the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) stated that this recognition highlights India’s sustained efforts in disease elimination, its focus on preventive healthcare, and its continued commitment to the vision of Health For All.

The milestone was announced during India’s participation in the 78th World Health Assembly, which officially began on May 19 in Geneva. According to a post shared by the MoHFW on X, the Indian delegation is being led by Punya Salila Srivastava, Secretary at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

“Today marks the commencement of the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva. The Indian delegation, led by Punya Salila Srivastava… is actively participating in the Assembly, reflecting India’s continued commitment to strengthening global health systems and advancing international collaboration,” the ministry said.

India’s presence at the World Health Assembly underscores its larger role in global health governance. The delegation’s active involvement aligns with India’s consistent efforts in supporting multilateral health initiatives and highlights the nation’s leadership in public health challenges, including neglected tropical diseases such as trachoma. (ANI)

