Punjab will emerge as a digital hub: CM

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said due to efforts of the state government the state would soon emerge as a digital hub of the country.

During a meeting with, Daniel Julien, Chairman and CEO of Teleperformance (TP), a global leader for outsourced digital business services, here the Chief Minister said the state has immense potential in this vast sector. He appreciated that Teleperformance has over 16,000 employees in Mohali.

He urged Julien to consider Punjab for further thrust and expansion and he accepted the offer. Mann said it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that Teleperformance services has leading clients from across industries, including travel, e-commerce, technology, media and telecom, from its three sites in Mohali.

The Chief Minister said Mohali is truly emerging as an IT destination of India, adding Teleperformance is the leading global provider of outsourced digital business services with 500,000 plus employees worldwide across 100 countries.

Mann assured fulsome support and cooperation to the company for their every future endeavour and expansion plans in the state. He expressed hope that further expansion by the Teleperformance group will accelerate the pace of development on one hand and provide job to youth on the other.

Meanwhile, Julian expressed thanks to the Chief Minister for extending full support to their venture in the state. He said with 90,000 employees currently, TP India represents the largest multicultural team within Teleperformance group and provides world-class CX services to 200-plus clients across different industries from across the globe.

Julien said the company’s ‘high-tech, high-touch, high standard’ approach combines the most advanced digital and technology solutions with human empathy to deliver seamless customer experience, back-office and transformation services, to the world’s leading brands.

He said that Teleperformance has grown in Mohali by leaps and bounds, generating huge employment opportunities for the regional talent pool with a current employee strength of 16,000 plus.

Also Read: Punjab meets all-time high power demand of 16,078 MW: Minister