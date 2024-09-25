“Rahul Gandhi must focus on Jammu” Omar Abdullah’s advise to alliance partner as Phase 2 of voting underway

SRINAGAR: In a pointed remark aimed at its alliance partner Congress party, which is contesting elections in Jammu and Kashmir alongside the National Conference, Omar Abdullah urged Rahul Gandhi to wrap up campaigning in Kashmir and shift his focus towards Jammu.

He emphasized that the party should prioritize Jammu, where it holds the majority of seats, instead of solely campaigning in Kashmir.

“I hope after Rahul is done campaigning in one or two seats in Kashmir, he focuses in Jammu. Ultimately what the Congress does in Kashmir is not important. What the Congress does in Jammu is important. Unfortunately, Congress hasn’t done as much in the plains of Jammu as we would expect them to do. The lion’s share of the seats that the alliance gave in Jammu was to the Congress party. Yet, the Congress’ campaign in Jammu is yet to begin and there are only five days of campaigning. I hope once Rahul is done campaigning in this one seat in the valley, the Congress focuses all it’s attention in the plains of Jammu.”,” Abdullah said.

The Congress party, in alliance with the National Conference, is competing for 32 seats, while the NC is vying for 51 of the 90 Assembly seats.

JKNC vice president Omar Abdullah is contesting from Ganderbal and Budgam assembly seats, both of which have gone to polls today. Abdullah is fielded against PDP’s Bashir Ahmed Mir and Aga Muntazir Mehdi from Ganderbal and Budgam respectively.

“We have been waiting for ten years. The first phase went well, we expect a good turnout from the second phase also, the enthusiasm has been heartening, hope it turns out into voter turnout also,” Abdullah said while speaking to ANI.

Commenting on the Indian Government’s invitation to foreign diplomats to witness peaceful elections in Jammu-Kashmir, Abdullah said, “I dont know why foreigners need to check elections. When they comment on certain things, the Indian government says it is an internal matter. Now these elections are an internal matter”

Tageting the Centre, Abdullah said that the participation witnessed in the Jammu-Kashmir elections is not because of the Government of India. He said that it is inspite of what they did.

“They have humiliated people, they have used all the machinery to harass people, so its not something they need to be highlighting,” Abdullah added.

Cornering the PDP, Abdullah said that the party would be lucky to even win from Bijbehara, a small town in the Anantnag district of South Kashmir.

Addressing allegations of bogus voting in Ganderbal, Abdullah countered criticisms from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying, “I can’t help if their candidates have not been able to make the impact that they expected. It’s not my fault that people have come out in my favor. PDP was very happy to receive support from the Apni Party in Budgam until Mohiuddin Muntazir Sahab went against his party and announced his support for me. Then PDP got upset. Forget about Budgam and Ganderbal, they’ll be lucky to even win in Bijbehara”

Voting for the second phase of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir began on Wednesday morning. Over 25 lakh eligible voters will seal the fate of 239 candidates across 26 constituencies in six districts of the Union Territory.

Among the prominent candidates are former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah from both Budgam and Ganderbal seats, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina from Nowshera assembly seat and Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra from Central-Shalteng seat.

The last phase of polls will be held on October 1 and counting of votes will be held on October 8. (ANI)

