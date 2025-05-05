Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Lord Ram show lack of faith: Acharya Pramod

GHAZIABAD: Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Monday took a swipe at Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi over his reported remarks referring to Lord Ram as a mythological figure, saying such comments stem from a lack of faith.

“Only that person believes that Lord Ram is a god who has faith in him. The person who has no faith in Lord Ram will raise questions about Lord Ram and the Ram Temple. This is not something new,” Acharya Pramod said while speaking to ANI in Ghaziabad.

Turning his attention to Rahul’s political strategies, Krishnam said, “Rahul Gandhi thinks that he will get power by conducting a caste census. Rahul Gandhi thought that he would get power by questioning the surgical strike and demanding proof of it.”

He argued that the electorate is far more discerning than Rahul assumes. “The people of the country are very aware and know it very well that they belong to which (caste), and I don’t think caste census is going to make any political difference which is going to harm the BJP or benefit Rahul Gandhi,” Krishnam added.

Amid all this, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court is set to hear a petition challenging the citizenship status of Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, with the Central Government directed to provide a clear response on whether Gandhi is an Indian citizen.

In the last hearing, the court expressed dissatisfaction with the status report by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to directly address whether Gandhi is an Indian citizen.

The bench had then granted 10 days for the government to submit a revised report, explicitly answering the question of Gandhi’s citizenship status following a petition filed alleging that the Congress MP has dual citizenship. The court was hearing a plea that claimed Rahul Gandhi is also a citizen of the United Kingdom, which would make him ineligible to be a member of the Lok Sabha.

The petition claims that Rahul Gandhi’s alleged citizenship of another country contravenes Indian law, which doesn’t permit dual citizenship.

The counsel representing the MHA has requested additional time to verify information from the UK government, and the court has now set a new deadline of May 5 for the next hearing. (ANI)

