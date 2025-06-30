Rajasthan’s Churu records highest ever rainfall in June

JAIPUR: In a rare and significant weather event, Churu — a district in Rajasthan renowned for its extreme temperatures — recorded 85.1 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours. This marks the highest single-day rainfall ever recorded in June for the city, according to Radheshyam Sharma, Director of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Jaipur Centre.

According to the IMD, this surpasses the previous record of 81.9 mm, registered on June 24, 1988. The data is based on records maintained from 1956 to the present. This exceptional downpour not only highlights the increasing variability in monsoon patterns but also adds to Churu’s unique weather history.

Churu is famously unpredictable in terms of climate. Despite being located near the Thar Desert, one of India’s hottest regions, the district has experienced extreme cold spells in winters.

On December 18, 2021, it recorded a temperature of just 1.1 degrees Celsius, and in 2020, it dipped to minus 1.5 degrees C, the lowest December temperature in 46 years. The lowest ever recorded temperature was minus 4.6 degrees C on December 28, 1973, with minus 1.4 degrees C also recorded in 2011. Ice formation has also been observed here during December and January.

On the flip side, Churu is also among the hottest places in India. On June 1 and 2, 2019, it touched a scorching 50.8 degrees C, one of the highest temperatures recorded in the country.

Following this recent spell of heavy rain, Churu recorded the lowest minimum temperature in western Rajasthan at 27 degrees C, while the maximum temperature in the last 24 hours was 39.2 degrees C.

Meanwhile, the desert state of Rajasthan has received 152 per cent more rainfall than average so far this monsoon season.

As per a report by the Meteorological Department, the state received an average of 117.3 mm of rainfall between June 1 and June 28, compared to the normal average of 46.6 mm.

The ongoing rainfall has caused a notable drop in temperatures across eastern Rajasthan, where maximum temperatures are currently ranging between 30 degrees C and 36 degrees C.

Several other cities also witnessed relatively moderate temperatures in the last 24 hours — Phalodi recorded 37.8 degrees C, Jaisalmer: 36.5 degrees C, Barmer: 34.5 degrees C, Pilani and Fatehpur: 37.2 degrees C, Hanumangarh: 37.7 degrees C, and Nagaur: 36.8 degrees C.

Rajasthan’s changing weather this season underscores both the intensity and unpredictability of monsoon activity across the region, said officials.

