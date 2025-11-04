“Rather see a Democrat win than a communist”: Trump backs Cuomo over Mamdani as NYC mayoral race nears end

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday took aim at New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, calling him “a Communist” and warning that the city would face “complete and total disaster” if he wins.

In a long post on Truth Social, Trump said he would limit federal funding to New York if Mamdani elected.

“If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home, because of the fact that, as a Communist, this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival! It can only get worse with a Communist at the helm, and I don’t want to send, as President, good money after bad,” Trump wrote.

This comes as New York City prepares to elect its next mayor on November 4 as the closely watched race heads into its final stage.

“It is my obligation to run the Nation, and it is my strong conviction that New York City will be a Complete and Total Economic and Social Disaster should Mamdani win. His principles have been tested for over a thousand years, and never once have they been successful,” he added.

Trump, who once had a tense relationship with former Governor Andrew Cuomo, urged New Yorkers to support him instead.

“I would much rather see a Democrat, who has had a Record of Success, WIN, than a Communist with no experience and a Record of COMPLETE AND TOTAL FAILURE,” Trump wrote. “He was nothing as an Assemblyman, ranked at the bottom of the class and, as Mayor of potentially, again, the Greatest City in the World, HE HAS NO CHANCE to bring it back to its former Glory! We must also remember this — A vote for Curtis Sliwa (who looks much better without the beret!) is a vote for Mamdani. Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!”

Trump had also hinted at his stance during an interview on CBS’s 60 Minutes, saying, “It’s going to be hard for me as the president to give a lot of money to New York. Because if you have a communist running New York, all you’re doing is wasting the money you’re sending there.”

He added, “So I don’t know that he’s won, and I’m not a fan of Cuomo one way or the other, but if it’s going to be between a bad Democrat and a communist, I’m going to pick the bad Democrat all the time, to be honest with you.”

Shortly after Trump’s interview, Mamdani responded on X with a sarcastic message aimed at Cuomo.”Congratulations, @AndrewCuomo. I know how hard you worked for this,” Mamdani wrote, sharing a red graphic reading “TRUMP endorses CUOMO” with photos of both men.

Zohran Mamdani, 34, born in Uganda and raised in New York City, is a New York State Assembly member and a democratic socialist representing the Democratic Party in the contest.

According to The Hill, Mamdani currently leads the race with 50 per cent support, while Cuomo trails at 25 per cent and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa at 21 per cent. Around 4 per cent of voters remain undecided. (ANI)

