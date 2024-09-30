Ravindra Jadeja enters record books with 300 Test scalps

KANPUR: Indian spin-bowling allrounder Ravindra Jadeja etched his name into the record books on Monday after claiming his landmark 300th Test wickets during the second Test against Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium.

After two frustrating days of rain, the fourth day began with renewed energy, and India made the most of the opportunity. It was Jadeja, who provided the final flourish, dismissing Khaled Ahmed to bundle out Bangladesh for 233 runs.

In the process, Jadeja not only became the 7th Indian bowler to reach 300 Test wickets but also joined the elite club of players who have scored 3000 runs and taken 300 wickets in Test cricket. Only Kapil Dev and R Ashwin had achieved the feat before him for India.

Moreover, he is the second fastest Indian by balls (17428) to complete the 300 Test wickets milestone after R Ashwin (15636).

It also placed him as the fastest Asian to complete the double milestone and the second-fastest player in the world after England’s great Ian Botham.

The day had begun with hope for India, and it didn’t take long for the breakthroughs to arrive. Jasprit Bumrah set the tone, removing the dangerous Mushfiqur Rahim early.

However, Bangladesh’s Mominul Haque proved a tough nut to crack, battling his way to a brilliant century. As the visitors tried to claw their way back into the match, the Indian fielders lifted the team’s spirits.

Rohit Sharma plucked a stunning catch out of thin air to send Litton Das packing, followed by another sharp effort from Mohammed Siraj to dismiss Bangladesh’s talisman Shakib Al Hasan.

Mominul’s resistance, however, wasn’t enough to save his team. Bumrah’s lethal deliveries rattled through Mehidy Hasan and Taijul Islam, while Siraj added Hasan Mahmud to his tally before Jadeja wrapped up the innings, bringing Bangladesh’s fight to an end.

Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja becomes most-successful bowler for India in Asia Cup