Realme 13 Pro with redefined mobile photography officially teases India launch

NEW DELHI: Realme has officially announced the impending launch of its highly anticipated Realme 13 Pro series in India.

The tech giant took to X to tease the upcoming release, highlighting the series’ advanced AI capabilities set to redefine mobile photography.

According to the smartphone maker, the Realme 13 Pro will soon debut as the brand’s first professional ‘AI Camera Phone,’ promising groundbreaking features aimed at enhancing photographic experiences.

The teaser image suggests a design continuity with the Realme 12 Pro, featuring a centrally-placed camera island and boasting a ‘Hyperimage+’ tagline beneath the camera setup.

While specific details remain under wraps, leaks suggest that the Realme 13 Pro+ (model number RMX3921) will boast a robust 5,050mAh battery.

Camera enthusiasts can anticipate impressive optics, including a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor and a 50MP IMX882 3x periscope zoom camera, hinting at substantial improvements in imaging capabilities.

Realme has confirmed that the Realme 13 Pro series will be available for purchase through Flipkart and its own official website upon launch, ensuring widespread accessibility for Indian consumers eager to explore the latest advancements in smartphone technology.

As anticipation builds ahead of the official unveiling, tech enthusiasts and smartphone aficionados alike can expect Realme to set a new benchmark in mobile photography with the Realme 13 Pro series.

Realme has been on a releasing spree in India lately. Here’s a quick rundown of their most recent launches:

Realme C61, this phone boasts a “tough as steel” design and starts at Rs. 4,999. Another is Narzo series, Realme refreshed its Narzo line with several new models.

The Narzo N63 offers the fastest charging in the series at 45W, while the Narzo 70 5G is dubbed “The Fastest Phone Under 15K”. The Narzo 70x 5G claims to have “The Best Display Under 12K”, and the Narzo 70 Pro 5G features a Sony IMX890 OIS camera. (ANI)

