“Religious Nazi who kills his people”: US senator Lindsey Graham slams Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei

WASHINGTON: US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has issued a sharp warning to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying President Donald Trump could resort to lethal action if the Iranian authorities continue to kill or injure protesters.

He also said that Khamenei was a “religious Nazi who kills his own people and terrorises the world”.

Graham made the remarks during a Tuesday night appearance on Fox News, referring to the ongoing anti-regime protests sweeping across Iran that erupted after a sharp decline in the value of the Iranian rial against the US dollar.

Demonstrations that began on December 28 quickly spread to several cities and towns, with some turning violent and leading to clashes with security forces. According to Fox News, as of Wednesday, at least 36 people have been killed and more than 2,000 individuals detained during the unrest.

Addressing Iranian citizens during his appearance on ‘The Sean Hannity Show’, Graham said, “To the people of Iran: we stand with you tonight.”

He added, “We stand for you taking your country back from the Ayatollah, a religious Nazi who kills his own people and terrorises the world.”

Turning his remarks directly toward Iran’s leadership, the US Senator warned, “If you keep killing your people who are just asking for a new and better life, then it will be Donald J Trump’s killing.” He also sought to reassure protesters, saying, “Help is on the way.”

Graham’s comments came amid heightened rhetoric between Washington and Tehran. Trump had earlier cautioned that the United States could take action if Iranian demonstrators continued to be “shot.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump warned, “If Iran shoots [sic] and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go.”

Fox News reported that Trump’s warning took on added significance for Tehran following a recent US operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture and extradition of Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Responding to the escalating rhetoric, Iran’s military leadership issued a warning on Tuesday. Speaking to students at a military academy, Major General Amir Hatami said, “The Islamic Republic considers the intensification of such rhetoric against the Iranian nation as a threat and will not leave its continuation without a response.”

He further stated, “I can say with confidence that today the readiness of Iran’s armed forces is far greater than before the war. If the enemy commits an error, it will face a more decisive response, and we will cut off the hand of any aggressor.” (ANI)

