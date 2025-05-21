Russia coordinating North Korean leader Kim’s visit: Report

SEOUL: The Kremlin is coordinating North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s visit to the country, but it is too early to discuss the timing, a Russian news report said on Wednesday, citing Russia’s deputy foreign minister.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko confirmed that President Vladimir Putin had invited Kim to pay an official visit to Russia and expressed hope that the timing, schedule and agency would be coordinated through diplomatic channels, Yonhap reported, quoting Russian news agency Ria Novosti.

Rudenko was also quoted as saying that it is still premature to specify a date for the visit, but Moscow hopes Kim will make the trip to Russia.

Kim and Putin last held a summit in June last year in Pyongyang, where they signed a mutual defence treaty as the two countries aligned closely in the military and other sectors. At that time, Putin invited Kim to Moscow.

Kim has visited Russia twice so far, in 2019 and 2023, for talks with Putin, but both trips took place in Russia’s eastern regions near North Korea, due apparently to security and logistical reasons.

Kim skipped Russia’s high-profile Victory Day ceremony in Moscow on May 9, choosing instead to visit the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang to mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany.

Speculation has arisen about Kim’s visit to Russia in the coming months, possibly in June to mark the first anniversary of the mutual defence treaty signing or during Russia’s annual Eastern Economic Forum slated for September in Vladivostok, near the border with North Korea.

Since signing the treaty, North Korea has deployed thousands of troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine, while Russia has provided rare defence and arms technologies, economic rewards and other benefits in return.