Russia, Japan express concern over escalating India-Pak tensions

MOSCOW: Russia and Japan expressed deep concern on Wednesday over escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan.

“We are deeply concerned by the heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of a terror attack near the town of Pahalgam,” Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

The remarks came after the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine high-value terror locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the dastardly April 22 terror attack, which killed 26 innocent civilians.

“Russia resolutely condemns acts of terrorism as it opposes any manifestations of it and accentuates the need to join forces globally for an effective fight against this evil,” Zakharova said.

“We call on the parties concerned to exercise restraint in order to prevent the situation in the region from escalating. We hope that the latest dispute between India and Pakistan will be resolved through peaceful political and diplomatic means on a bilateral basis in accordance with the provisions of the 1972 Shimla Agreement and the 1999 Lahore Declaration,” she added.

Earlier on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and “strongly condemned” the April 22 terror attack, offering “full support” to India in its ongoing fight against terrorism.

Additionally, Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi, while reaffirming Japan’s first stance against terrorism, said, “Japan is deeply concerned that the recent series of events could lead to further reprisals and escalate into a full-scale military conflict. Japan strongly urges both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and stabilise the situation through dialogue for the peace and stability in South Asia.”

“Japan will continue to monitor the situation closely while taking all possible measures to protect Japanese nationals abroad,” the foreign minister added.

Operation Sindoor was launched in the early hours of Wednesday, and the tri-services operation was conducted jointly by the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy.

The operation targeted infrastructure linked to terror groups responsible for the April 22 terror attack.

The Indian government on Wednesday said that India has exercised its right to respond to dastardly acts of terror emanating from the neighbouring nation.

Addressing a press conference, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, along with Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh on ‘Operation Sindoor’, said that India’s response to Pahalgam attacks was measured, calibrated and non-escalatory.

Real-time surveillance and post-strike assessments confirmed the destruction of the intended targets.

Operation Sindoor marks one of India’s most assertive cross-border military responses since the Balakot airstrikes in 2019.