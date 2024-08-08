Sale of fish affected in Howrah fish market due to protests in Bangladesh

KOLKATA: The violence and protests taking place in Bangaldesh have affected the sales of fish in the Howrah fish market to a large extent on Thursday.

As per information from the officials, fish have not been arriving in large quantities from Bangladesh to the Howrah fish market which has led to the fish traders in Kolkata facing huge losses.

This has led to the halt of the import and export in the last four to five days. An average loss of crores of rupees has been incurred every day.

The sale of various fishes including the Hilsa, which is in huge demand, has come to a standstill. Syed Anwar Maqsood, Secretary of the Fish Importer’s Association said that for the last month due to the protests, there has been a huge drop in the import and export of the fishes.

Speaking to ANI, Maqsood said “We are in the business of exporting and importing fish from Bangladesh. For the last one month, ever since protests have started there, the market has been affected. In these conditions in Bangaldesh, our export and import of fish have taken a hit.”

Further, he added that earlier, 100 to 110 metric tonnes of different fish would be sent and brought back to Bangladesh.

“Earlier every day, about 100 to 110 metric tons of fish of different types was sent from here and brought back from Bangladesh. We are not able to send it now, due to which we are incurring a daily loss of lakhs of rupees,” he said.

He also said that on the occasion of Durga Puja, the association would write to the Government of Bangladesh for permission of the sale the Hilsa fish for a month, but due to the current situation, the fish would not be available.

Maqsood said “Secondly, on the occasion of Durga Puja, Bangladesh used to give us special permission for Hilsa fish for one month every year, the action of which is being implemented from August. Our organizations used to start the process by writing to the Government of Bangladesh, the Government of India and in the month of September-October. We used to get permission for this Hilsa fish which was banned by the government till 2012. Every year during Durga Puja, we used to get permission for a month from the Bangladesh Government but now it seems that due to the situation in Bangladesh, I do not think that Hilsa fish will be available.”

Further, he said that the Hilsa fish which is supplied to places like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Guwahati goes internationally.

“The Hilsa fish of Bangladesh is a favourite of Bengalis because of its taste. Hilsa is found in the Padma river, so wherever there are Bengalis, that Hilsa fish is supplied. It is supplied to Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Guwahati. It goes everywhere internationally and if seen, it also goes to Europe but in very less quantity because it goes by sea route,” he added.

Talking about the expected losses, he said that a loss in crores could occur.

He said, “If we talk about the loss in the fish market, then 100 metric tons go from India and 100 metric tons comes from Bangladesh, so if we talk about the cost of 200 metric tons, there is a loss of about crores.”

He also said that the association is expecting the conditions to become normal in the coming weeks. Further, he added that the officials have been talking to the counterparts in Bangladesh and the challenge lies in the payments.

“I think the situation should become normal in the next few weeks. We are also continuously talking to our counterparts in Bangladesh. The situation is still worsening and it will take some time to improve. When the government comes, we hope that the businesses will run well. We also had a meeting to go on air from Bangladesh Television. The delegation on which we would represent Hilsa Fish could not go Between August 5 and August 7. Given the current situation of the business, this is a very big issue for us. The challenge is what is going to happen. Our payments are yet to come from the bank, there is a situation of turmoil as to what will happen,” he said.

He also requested the Government of India to consider the situation in Bangladesh and form a good relationship with the new government which will help in running the business well.

“This is our request to the Government of India that Bangladesh is our neighbouring country and India should form a good relationship with the new government that comes there so that the business can run well,” he said (ANI)

