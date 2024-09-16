Salman Khan’s team issues advisory on US concert scam

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s team has addressed the fake news scam related to Salman Khan’s concert in the United States.

On Monday, the team of Bollywood’s Bhaijaan took to his photo-sharing platform Instagram and shared an advisory post related to the hoax update about the ‘Wanted’ fame actor’s USA visit.

The picture mentions, “This is to inform that neither Mr. Salman Khan nor any of his affiliated companies or teams are organizing any upcoming concerts, appearances in the USA in 2024.”

They continued, “Any claims suggesting that Mr. Khan will be performing are completely false. Please do not trust any emails, messages or advertisements promoting such events.”

“Legal action will be taken against anyone found falsely using Mr. Salman Khan’s name for fraudulent purposes” They concluded.

The post was captioned as, “Official Notice!”

Earlier, today Salman Khan’s manager Jordy Patel took to his Instagram Stories and shared a fake poster of Salman’s concert to commence on October 5 at 4 PM (EST) in USA, California

He captioned the picture, “Do not buy tickets. Salman Khan is not making any appearances in the US in 2024.

As for now, Salman Khan is currently busy with the shoot schedule of his upcoming action-packed thriller ‘Sikandar’ helmed by ‘Ghajini’ fame director AR Murugadoss. The film will also feature Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role.

The film also marks the first grand collaboration of Salman with Rashmika, Kajal and director AR Murugadoss and the second collaboration between Salman Khan and renowned producer Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster ‘Kick’.

Salman Khan was last seen in the 2023 action-comedy “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ helmed by ‘Housefull 4’ fame director Farhad Samji. The film also featured Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Venkatesh Daggubati, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Asif Sheikh and late actor Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

The film was bankrolled by Salman Khan’s mother Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

As per reports, Salman Khan will also make a special cameo appearance in the Varun Dhawan-starrer ‘Baby John’ helmed by director Kalees. The film will also feature ‘Dasara’ fame actress Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles.