Sandhya Theatre tragedy: Allu Arjun reaches police station for questioning

HYDERABAD: Actor Allu Arjun reached Hyderabad’s Chikkadpally police station on Tuesday to appear for questioning in connection to the tragic incident that occurred during the premiere of his movie Pushpa 2 on December 4.

The actor was asked to appear at the Chikkadpally Police Station today, and ‘cooperate’ in the investigation.

“The case is under investigation and your presence is quite essential before the undersigned officer to elicit answers from you about the incident and if necessary for visiting scene of offence, in order to ascertain the true facts,” the notice given by the Telangana Police read.

The tragic event occurred on December 4 when Allu Arjun attended the premiere of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule.’

A massive crowd gathered to see him, and the situation escalated when he waved to fans from the sunroof of his car. A woman named Revathi was killed and her child, Sri Tej sustained injuries. Following the incident, Allu Arjun was arrested and later released on bail after furnishing a Rs 50,000 bond.

Security has also been tightened outside the actor’s residence following recent protests demanding justice for the deceased woman.

Earlier in the day, Allu Arjun’s father-in-law, Kancherla Chandrashekhar Reddy, was seen visiting the actor’s residence. Later, the actor was spotted stepping out of his home.

The Pushpa actor’s residence was attacked on December 22 by a group of people demanding justice for the death of a woman, identified as Revathi, in the Sandhya Theatre tragedy.

According to DCP West Zone, Hyderabad, the group suddenly arrived at Allu Arjun’s residence, holding placards and shouting slogans.

One of them climbed the compound wall and started throwing stones, prompting security staff to intervene. In the altercation that followed, the protestors damaged flower pots along the ramp and manhandled the security personnel.

Six individuals, who claimed to be part of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC), were taken into custody. They were later granted bail.

Earlier, Pushpa 2 producers, Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar, handed over Rs 50 lakh cheque to the victim woman’s family in the presence of Telangana Minister for Roads & Buildings and Cinematography, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, at KIMS Hospital, Hyderabad. The cheque was received by Revathi’s husband, the father of Sri Tej, who is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The incident has also sparked political controversy. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy blamed Allu Arjun for the tragedy, saying in the Assembly that police had denied permission for any event at Sandhya Theatre due to safety concerns.

The actor, however, dismissed allegations of misconduct, describing them as an attempt at “character assassination.” (ANI)