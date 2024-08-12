Saudi Arabia provides emergency aid to flood-hit Yemen

SANAA: Saudi Arabia launched an emergency humanitarian aid operation to assist victims of severe flooding and heavy rainfall that impacted various areas in war-ravaged Yemen during the past few days.

According to a press statement released by Yemen’s state-run Saba news agency, the assistance, through the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action, was specifically directed towards affected areas in Hajjah, Hodeidah, and Taiz.

The aid package comprises 5,535 food baskets, 1,580 tents, and 1,356 shelter bags, reports Xinhua news agency.

The humanitarian aid is expected to benefit approximately 46,825 individuals across the affected areas in Yemen, addressing urgent food and shelter requirements for those displaced or adversely affected by the natural disaster, according to the statement.

On Thursday, the Yemeni government called for international support to help address the damage caused by recent heavy rains and floods in its key provinces.

Yemen has been embroiled in a devastating conflict since late 2014 when the Houthis seized control of the capital, Sanaa, and large swathes of the country.

