Shah Rukh Khan makes iconic Met Gala debut in all-black Sabyasachi suit, wears ‘King’ necklace

NEW YORK: Shah Rukh Khan on Monday scripted history by becoming the first Indian male actor to attend the Met Gala, which is considered Hollywood’s biggest fashion night.

Before walking the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Costume Institute, SRK met with his fans outside the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City. Several visuals surfaced online showing the King Khan shaking hands with fans and blowing kisses.

Fashion watchdog Diet Sabya also shared a video of SRK exiting his hotel. Dressed in an all-black Sabyasachi suit, Shah Rukh looked suave in his Met Gala look. He elevated his outfit by carrying a tiger sceptre in his hands, exuding modern Maharaja vibes.

However, it was his ‘K’ necklace that stole everyone’s attention. With this piece of jewellery, SRK playfully publicly acknowledged his moniker “King Khan”, which was given to him by his admirers and media. He also wore multiple layered gold chains that cascaded down his chest.

Shah Rukh was accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani. As soon as the visuals of SRK surfaced online, excited fans on social media flooded X and Instagram accounts with heartfelt reactions.

“How cool,” a social media user commented. “Dapper,” another one wrote.

A day ago, ace designer Sabyasachi confirmed his historic collaboration with SRK.

Sabyasachi took to Instagram Stories and posted two messages: “KING KHAN.” Doubling the tease in his next story, the ace designer wrote, “KING KHAN BENGAL TIGER”–alongside his label’s logo featuring a royal Bengal tiger.

For those unaware, the Bengal tiger, often linked with strength and royalty, is also a part of Sabyasachi’s brand identity.

Shah Rukh’s look undoubtedly nailed the Met Gala 2025 theme “‘Tailoring Black style”. Designer Sabyasachi too walked this year’s Met Gala.

Other prominent Indian attendees at this year’s Met Gala include Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra and Isha Ambani. (ANI)

