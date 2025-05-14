Shah Rukh Khan meets cast of ‘Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical’ in London

LONDON: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently met the cast of ‘Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical‘ in London.

SRK surprised the cast during their rehearsal in London, where he not only interacted with them but also posed for pictures.

“Having him (SRK) in the rehearsal room was such an honour. He was so generous with his time and support for the show. Being able to show him some of the iconic scenes that himself and Kajol originally established was an incredible feeling and will be a long lasting memory for me. I can’t wait to head to Manchester next week and put this story on stage,” said Jena Pandya, the lead actress of the musical, according to a press note.

Ashley Day shared that Shah Rukh greeted them with “love and genuine excitement.”

“When he arrived in our rehearsal room and met the full company, it was a moment that quietly landed on all of us–special in a way that didn’t need words. Watching everyone take him in, I could feel how meaningful it was. He greeted us all with such love and genuine excitement about what we’ve been building. I can’t imagine what it must feel like to see a project–beloved by millions–being reimagined as a musical 30 years later. And yet, he kept asking to see more! The words we shared privately are for one Raj to another Rog–but I will say, he was very happy. It was an unbelievable afternoon. I’ll never forget it,” Ahsley recalled.

Music duo and composers Vishal and Sheykhar of the new English musical also commented on meeting Shah Rukh Khan and shared their excitement.

Vishal shared, “Having Shah Rukh visit our workshop was an amazingly positive experience for all of us. Raj met Rog, so to speak! What a wonderful moment in time. Of course, crucially for us, he loved the songs, the voices and the energy of the performances! He met and engaged with every single person after watching the rehearsals and even re-lived his musical-theatre experiences from his early days. It’s safe to say our cast and ensemble will always treasure their time with him. We’re all hoping he makes it to Manchester to watch the show truly take wing at the magnificent Palace Opera House.”

Sheykhar said, ” Shah Rukh Khan’s visit on the sets of Come Fall In Love was a surprise that I think the entire cast and crew will cherish forever! His aura and sheer presence aside, meeting the original ‘Raj’ was an absolute delight for all of them. Theatre holds a very special place for Shah Rukh Khan as his career began there and every member of the cast and crew could feel his pure love for theatre and the craft. The experience of meeting him and interacting with him is a moment that will be etched in their hearts forever.”

Come Fall in Love, The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Musical is helmed by Aditya Chopra, who also directed the original iconic Bollywood film. It will make its UK premiere at Manchester Opera House on May 29, 2025 and run until June 21, 02025. (ANI)

Also Read: SRK, Kajol to relive DDLJ