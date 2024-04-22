SIACHEN: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday visited the Siachen base camp and called it India’s capital of valour and bravery.

Rajnath Singh also interacted with the Armed Forces personnel deployed at Kumar post of Siachen Glacier in Ladakh. He also exchanged sweets with them.

On the occasion, Rajnath Singh said, “I congratulate you for the way you protect the country at the world’s highest battlefield, Siachen Glacier. The land of Siachen is not an ordinary land. It is a symbol of the country’s sovereignty and perseverance. It represents our national determination. Our national capital is Delhi, Mumbai is our economic capital, and our technological capital is Bengaluru. Siachen is India’s capital of valour and bravery.”

Rajnath Singh also laid a wreath at the war memorial in Siachen base camp as he paid tribute to the bravehearts.

Army Chief Manoj Pande also accompanied Defence Minister on the occasion.

On the occasion, the chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ resonated in the air at Kumar’s post at Siachen Glacier in Ladakh as jawans raised slogans after interacting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Rajnath Singh was scheduled to visit Siachen on March 24 to celebrate Holi with troops, but due to ‘inclement weather’, the programme was changed to Leh, where the Defence Minister celebrated the occasion with armed forces at Leh Military station.

The Siachen Glacier is located in the eastern Karakoram range in the Himalayas and is often considered the world’s highest battlefield.

Earlier on April 13, the Indian Air Force celebrated the 40th anniversary of the famous ‘Operation Meghdoot’ which was carried out by the Indian forces to gain control of the Siachen glacier by thwarting Pakistan’s efforts to capture it.

The operation by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force was carried out on April 13, 1984, in what was one of the biggest operations carried out by the Indian forces. (ANI)

