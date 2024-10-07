Sikka Broadband Launches Affordable Fiber-to-Home WiFi Plan In Lucknow, At Just Rs 299 Per Month

LUCKNOW: Sikka Broadband is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Fiber-to-Home plan, available starting October 3rd, and offering exceptional value at just Rs 299 per month.

About Sikka Broadband

Sikka has been a leading provider of Cable Tv, high-speed internet solutions for the past 33 years, committed to delivering quality service and innovative products that meet the diverse needs of customers in Lucknow and across Uttar Pradesh.

This plan features a robust 30 Mbps speed and Unlimited data making it perfect for small households that enjoy streaming, gaming, and daily online activities. Customers will also enjoy FREE multiple screen access to popular OTT platforms such as Sony Liv, Zee5, Lionsgate Play, Shemaroo, and more with an annual subscription, ensuring endless entertainment options are just a click away.

“We are dedicated to delivering an outstanding internet experience paired with premium entertainment choices,” said Sarthak Sikka, MD of Sikka Broadband. “This launch not only provides affordable broadband connectivity but also underscores our commitment to fostering a digital India.”

Sikka Broadband is your one-stop destination for high-speed Internet, Cable TV, and Landline services. Our team of experienced professionals is available 24/7 to ensure you enjoy a smooth and hassle-free experience. We provide a wide variety of internet plans tailored to the needs of households, businesses, and organizations, offering unlimited internet options at competitive prices. Our cutting-edge technology guarantees the best possible internet speed and reliability, keeping you connected without interruptions.

We take pride in our outstanding services, having been recognized as the best internet service provider in Lucknow by Radio City, with the award presented by the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Brijesh Pathak. Additionally, we were honoured with the Best Lease Line Service Provider award by the Society of Acknowledgement in Work Excellence, presented by Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh on November 14th, 2019, at Burj Khalifa, Dubai, among other accolades.

With complimentary access to premium content valued at over Rs 21,000 per year, Sikka Broadband is reshaping the broadband landscape, making high-quality entertainment accessible to all.

For additional information or to subscribe, please visit – Sikka Broadbant Website or contact our customer service team at +91 85744 12345.