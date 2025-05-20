Starlink begins operations in Bangladesh

DHAKA: Starlink, a satellite internet service owned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has officially started operations in Bangladesh, an aide to the Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus of the Bangladesh interim government said on Tuesday.

In a statement shared on Facebook, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser, Faiz Ataiyeb Ahmad, wrote, “Starlink has officially launched in Bangladesh. They informed me about it by phone yesterday afternoon and confirmed it on their X handle this morning.”

“Starlink is initially launching with two packages – Starlink Residence and Residence Lite. The monthly cost for one is 6,000 taka (USD 47) and the other is 4,200 taka (USD 33). However, there will be a one-time cost 47,000 taka (USD 372) for the setup equipment”, he added.

Ahmad said that people can use unlimited data at speeds up to 300 Megabits per second (Mbps).

“There are no speed or data limits. Individuals can use unlimited data at speeds up to 300 Mbps. Customers in Bangladesh can place orders starting today. This has fulfilled Sir’s (Chief Adviser) expectation of starting the journey within 90 days”, Ahmad stated.

The interim government in Bangladesh allowed Starlink to offer its services after a trial run on April 9. Starlink aims to provide high-speed internet access to even remote areas in the country.

Ahmed said, “Although expensive, this has created a sustainable alternative for premium customers to access high-quality and high-speed internet services.”

“In addition, in areas where fiber or high-speed internet services have not yet reached, companies will have the opportunity to expand their business, and NGOs, freelancers, and entrepreneurs will be guaranteed uninterrupted high-speed internet throughout the year”, he stated

Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh interim government, congratulated everyone involved.

Earlier in February, Yunus had invited SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to visit Bangladesh and launch Starlink satellite service in the country in 90 days. Yunus wrote a letter to Musk on February 19.

At the time, the statement shared by the Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh on X said, “Chief Adviser invites Elon Musk to visit Bangladesh and launch Starlink in 90 working days. Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has invited top US businessman and Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX Elon Musk to visit Bangladesh and launch Starlink satellite service in the country.”

“In a letter to Musk on February 19, the Chief Adviser told Musk his visit to Bangladesh would allow him to meet Bangladeshi young men and women who will be among the main beneficiaries of this leading technology,” he added. (ANI)

Also Read: Jio to bring SpaceX’s Starlink high-Speed internet to its customers