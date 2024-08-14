Tableau with Ram Mandir at India Day Parade in New York target of ‘hate campaign’

NEW YORK: The 42nd Annual India Day Parade in New York City, scheduled for August 18, has become the target of alleged hate-filled bigotry for including a Ram Mandir miniature float, say the organisers of the parade.

In a statement, the Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-CT-NE said, “We find ourselves under heavy scrutiny for organizing a peaceful community celebration that our dedicated volunteers have worked tirelessly to prepare. This malicious and hate-filled scrutiny, spread on social media, has resulted in the loss of sponsorships–the lifeblood of our event–and in fear-mongering, causing law-abiding citizens to worry about potential unruly conduct due to the hateful messages circulating online.”

“Our inclusion of a float that celebrates the inauguration of a sacred landmark, significant to hundreds of millions of Hindus has been insulted by derogatory name calling and the officials and the mainstream is radio silent. I respectfully ask, would such name-calling be tolerated if directed at any other community’s place of worship? The answer is unequivocally no,” the statement further said.

Earlier, organisations like the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC), condemned the inclusion of the Ram Mandir float by describing it as a symbol of violence, historic injustice and religious intolerance. The IAMC has often been called out for pushing anti-India tirades.

In February 2022, the IAMC organised a seminar where former Vice President Hamid Ansari sparked controversy by raising concerns about human rights in India. At the time the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also criticised Ansari’s comments and the Indian American Muslim Council.

“India is a robust and vibrant democracy. It does not require certification from others. The claim that others need to protect our Constitution is presumptuous and preposterous. The track record of organisers is as well-known as the biases and political interests of participants,” an MEA spokesperson had said.

Meanwhile, the organisers of the India Day parade say they also have to face up to petitions that have called for the stopping of the parade.

The Federation of Indian Associations says, “For over four decades, the parade has been a celebration of community, growing due to its display of inclusion and diversity, allowing participants to display their expressions respectfully and peacefully without diminishing or disrespecting others. Despite our longstanding tradition of celebrating diversity, we are now the target of communal hate and bigotry. Efforts are being made to dissuade the Mayor’s and Governor’s offices from attending or supporting the celebration, and harmful rhetoric is being spread on social media platforms.”

“As we celebrate what we consider a vital aspect of our faith through the celebration of this landmark, we unequivocally reject violence and hate in any form, including any damage to any religion’s place of worship. We stand for peaceful coexistence and encourage everyone to embrace this value,” the statement by Ankur Vaidya, chairperson of FIA adds.

The organisers have called on the Indian community and others attending the parade to uphold the values of mutual respect.

“We invite you to join us in a celebration that fosters peaceful harmony and coexistence among diverse cultures, religions, genders, and more. Let us embody the values championed by Dr Martin Luther King Jr. and be recognized by the content of our character, not by the colour of our skin or the faith we follow,” the statement from FIA said.

Meanwhile, preparations continue for what promises to be a gala parade in New York with the likes of Sonakshi Sinha, Pankaj Tripathi and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari amongst the guest line-up. (ANI)

Also Read: FIA Chicago celebrates Holi – Festival of Colors with fervor