Taiwan detects six Chinese aircraft, six naval vessels around its territory

TAIPEI: Taiwan detected six Chinese military aircraft, six naval vessels, and one official ship around its territory between 6 am Sunday and 6 am Monday.

“6 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 am (UTC+8) today. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly,” Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence (MND) stated in a post on X.

Taiwan’s military is closely monitoring these activities and has taken necessary precautions in response.

This recent movement is part of an ongoing pattern of increased Chinese military presence around Taiwan, which has been escalating over the past months. China’s frequent incursions into Taiwan’s ADIZ have raised concerns both within Taiwan and among international observers.

These incursions are accompanied by naval exercises and operations that appear aimed at reinforcing China’s territorial claims over Taiwan.

Since September 2020, Beijing has stepped up the use of what are called “gray zone” tactics. These actions include military deployments that do not amount to full-scale conflict but are designed to put sustained pressure on Taiwan. This approach seeks to undermine Taiwan’s sovereignty and destabilise the region without resorting to direct military engagement.

Taiwan, which has governed itself since 1949, remains at odds with China, which views the island as a breakaway province.

Beijing has consistently reiterated its goal of reunification, potentially through force if necessary. Taiwan, however, maintains its commitment to autonomy, withstanding China’s increasing military pressure.

In recent months, Taiwan’s leadership has voiced strong opposition to China’s growing military manoeuvres.

President Lai Ching-te has openly criticised China’s attempts to justify its actions, calling them part of a broader effort to misinterpret international law and enforce its “One China” principle. (ANI)

