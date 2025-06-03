Tata Motors launches Harrier EV at starting price of Rs 21.49 lakhs

MUMBAI: Tata Motors on Tuesday launched the Harrier.ev at a starting price of Rs 21.49 lakhs. The car has 504 Nm torque and a QWD dual-motor. Available in four colour options, Tata Motors has introduced a lifetime warranty on the battery pack of the Harrier.ev.

Tata also shared, the new car launched with the power of the next-gen acti.ev+ pure EV architecture, the acceleration of Harrier ev goes from 0-100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds with boost mode. Its six advanced terrain modes coupled with exceptional ground clearance allows the Harrier.ev to decimate roads less travelled.

It is the most intelligent SUV created by Tata Motors – from Digi Access using Ultra Wide Band for hands-free unlocking, to an e-Valet, to a 540° Surround View system that reveals even what’s underneath, this tech-first product is designed not just to assist, but to anticipate.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “From defining the SUV segment in the 1990s with iconic nameplates to democratising it by boldly entering new whitespaces in the 2020s, our journey has always been driven by innovation and leadership. With the launch of Harrier EV, we are not just introducing a new electric SUV or challenging convention, we are rewriting the rules of what’s possible. Born of legendary pedigree and engineered for tomorrow, the Harrier EV is India’s most capable SUV.

Built on the cutting-edge ACTi.ev+ architecture and powered by a robust QWD that generates the highest torque and unleashes the fastest acceleration ever seen in an Indian SUV, the Harrier.ev redefines performance.

Tata Harrier EV is paired with a suite of first-in-world and segment-first luxuries, including a display by Harman, powered by Samsung Neo QLED, immersive Dolby Atmos acoustics, and a revolutionary 540° Surround View system that eliminates blind spots–even beneath the vehicle.” (ANI)

