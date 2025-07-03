Telangana: Son kills father over betting money

RANGAREDDY: In a shocking incident, a son brutally killed his father with a knife in an area under the Gachibowli police station limits in Rangareddy, as per officials.

The incident occurred when the accused, identified as Ravinder Nayak, lost his father’s money after investing it in online betting games. When questioned repeatedly by his father, the son killed him.

According to police officials, the son had called his father to a spot under the pretext that his friends would return the money.

However, when the father arrived on the spot, the son brutally stabbed the father, attempting to stage it as a suicide.

According to a police official, “In NTR Nagar Gopanapalli, a son killed his father by stabbing him with a knife. Yesterday, the accused called his father to a place, saying that his friends would give him money. When the father arrived, the accused killed him by stabbing him in the neck.”

“The reason behind the murder is that the deceased father had borrowed Rs 6 lakhs by mortgaging his land, and his son had invested the money in online betting and lost it. After the father found out, he repeatedly asked his son about the money, which led to a grudge. The accused planned to kill his father, called him to the spot, and murdered him. He then staged the death to look like a suicide and even convinced his mother that it was a suicide. The body was shifted to Kotikuntla Thanda, Ghanpur Mandal. However, the relatives became suspicious, questioned the accused, and he confessed to the crime,” the police further stated.

A case has been filed on the accused by the deceased’s brother.

Earlier in Rangareddy on June 22, a 59-year-old man was found dead in a water tank under the Meerpet Police station limits in the Rangareddy district, police said.

The deceased was identified as Bandi Venkateshwar Rao.

Meerpet Police Inspector Nagaraju said, “Upon receiving information about the incident, the body of the deceased has been sent to the Osmania Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The matter is under investigation.”

Sharing details the police official said, “Today, in the early morning hours, we received a 100 dial call reporting a man found dead in a water tank at Sai Prabhu Homes. We immediately reached the spot and shifted him to Vanasthalipuram General Hospital, where the doctor declared him dead.””The deceased’s body has now been shifted to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem examination. We have not received any complaint from his family members yet, and the case is still under investigation,” said the police Inspector. (ANI)