‘The Sabarmati Report’ actor Vikrant Massey meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: Actor Vikrant Massey, who has been busy promoting his film ‘The Sabarmati Report’, recently met with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, in his residence in Lucknow.

Yogi Adityanath shared a picture with the actor on X on Tuesday, writing, “Today, film actor Shri Vikrant Massey made a courtesy visit to the government residence in Lucknow.”

Vikrant also shared the same picture on his Instagram handle and expressed his gratitude to the UP CM for his kind words about the film.

“Today got an opportunity to meet Hon’ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Their appreciation has inspired the entire team of #TheSabarmatiReport. Heartfelt thanks for this respect and affection,” he wrote.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised ‘The Sabarmati Report’, describing it as a significant film on the 2002 Godhra train coach-burning incident.

He remarked that it is good to see the “truth” coming to light.

The Prime Minister was responding to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by a user who praised the movie and tagged him along with a video of the film’s trailer. The movie was released on Friday.

“Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period. Eventually, the facts will always come out!” PM Modi wrote on X.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ is based on real-life events surrounding the burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra. (ANI)

Also Read: Godhra riots: Nanavati panel gives clean chit to Modi govt