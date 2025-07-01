“This is a film from India, for the world”: Anupam Kher shares heartwarming response to ‘Tanvi The Great’ trailer

MUMBAI: Anupam Kher’s upcoming directorial ‘Tanvi The Great’ is creating a buzz in the entertainment industry due to its global premiere in Cannes Film Festival, New York, Houston and Austin.

Following the movie’s trailer release, Anupam Kher expressed happiness at the response of the viewers, saying that the film promotes awareness for “autism” and taps into the “goodness” in human beings.

‘Tanvi The Great’ follows the story of an autistic girl who strives to join the Indian Army, as per the trailer. It stars debutant Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role. Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and Karan Tacker play the prominent roles in the film.

In an interview with ANI, Anupam Kher shared that ‘Tanvi The Great’ is not only a heartwarming story of a girl who aspires to join the Indian army, but also a way to ignite the goodness in human beings, which often gets lost in this fast-paced world.

“We all believe in goodness. And life has brought us to this stage. Times have brought us to this stage. Situations have brought us to this stage that we have stopped believing in goodness. That’s why when we see goodness, our original feelings come back. The audience who cries…the song that MM Keeravani sang today, or the things he said, or the people watching the trailer were crying, the journalists were crying,” said Anupam Kher.

Based on the response from the global premieres and trailer, Kher believes that his movie highlights the “universal problem” which resonated with the worldwide audience and led to their heartwarming reactions.

He described ‘Tanvi The Great’ as a “film from India for the world”.

“A girl who is autistic has decided something. Now we are all actually rooting for her. So that is the reason. But the response that we got from outside means that the problem is universal. That’s why I always say, this is a film from India, for the world,” said Anupam Kher.

The film also raises awareness regarding autism.

“Jackie said a very good thing, that it’s about awareness. Awareness can increase with these films. It’s not that society doesn’t want to do anything bad. I think that no human being is bad from within. But you need to tap the goodness in every human being. We got an amazing response in France, in London, in New York, Houston, Austin because we all see the importance and the goodness of goodness, basically,” said Anupam Kher.

As for the Debutant Shubhangi Dutt, the actress said that movie like ‘Tanvi The Great’ was never on her bucket list. She expected a more commercial Bollywood drama.

Asked by ANI if she ever expected to land the debut lead role in the film like Tanvi The Great, the actress said,

“No, Not at all. I didn’t know actually, because we’ve all grown up watching the typical Bollywood movies, hero-heroine songs, saree flying, and all of that, and I think that’s what Bollywood is for a lot of people, that’s how they perceive Bollywood, so something like this,” said Shubhangi Dutt.

Despite it, the actress thanks her “stars” for the opportunity to start her acting career in the Anupam Kher directorial film.

“I think in today’s time, I’m telling you, I count my stars, for giving me this opportunity for a movie like this, I think I couldn’t have wanted any other way. I’m just like, even in the next 10 years, no matter how many movies I make, I think this will always be, I don’t think anything can match Tanvi The Great,” said Shubhangi Dutt.

“Tanvi the Great” follows 21-year-old Tanvi Raina, a woman with autism who discovers her late Indian Army officer father’s unfulfilled dream — to stand at Siachen, the world’s highest battlefield, and salute the Indian flag. Despite societal pushback and institutional barriers against autistic recruits in the military, she becomes determined to fulfil this mission, according to Variety.

It was earlier screened at the Cannes Film Festival this year. It received a standing ovation from the celebrities and critics at the festival.

‘Tanvi The Great’ also had a gala screening at the New York Indian Film Festival, which was attended by Oscar winner Robert De Niro.

With a soul-stirring soundtrack by Oscar-winner M. M. Keeravani, Tanvi The Great is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in association with NFDC. The global distribution is being handled by Excel Entertainment led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and AA Films, led by Anil Thadani.

‘Tanvi The Great’ will be released on July 18, 2025.(ANI). (ANI)

