Trump has ‘great respect’ for PM Modi, says White House on ties with India

WASHINGTON: The White House has said that US President Donald Trump has great respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that the two leaders speak “pretty frequently.”

The White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, while responding to a question on India-US ties on Tuesday, said that Trump “feels very positive and strongly” about the bilateral relationship. “I know the President has great respect for Prime Minister Modi, and they speak pretty frequently.”

She also highlighted last month’s Diwali event at the White House and the appointment of Sergio Gor as the next US Ambassador, as evidence of the US President’s commitment to the relationship with India.

“He recently, a few weeks back, spoke to the Prime Minister directly when he celebrated Diwali in the Oval Office with many high-ranking Indian American officials here at the White House. We have a great US Ambassador to India in Mr Sergio Gor, who will represent our country very well,” she noted.

On October 21, Trump hosted a special Diwali event at the White House, where he termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi “a great person” and said he loves “the people of India”.

The event was attended by the Indian Ambassador to India Vinay Kwatra, Sergio Gor, FBI Director Kash Patel and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Leading business leaders from the Indian diaspora were also part of the celebrations.

Trump lit the diya in the Oval Office, calling it “a symbol of faith in the victory of light over darkness” and extending his “warmest wishes to the people of India”.

On the trade negotiations, Leavitt revealed that Trump and his team are in “serious discussions” with the Indian side.

“The President and his trade team continue to be in very serious discussions with India with respect to that topic,” she added.

Also Read: US lawmakers unite to defend bilateral ties with India through letters and resolutions