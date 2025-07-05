Trump signs ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ into law on US Independence Day

WASHINGTON DC: US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) signed ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ into law, which includes tax cuts and funding boost for the Pentagon and border security.

The bill marks a key legislative victory for Trump’s administration after months of negotiations with Republican lawmakers, The Hill reported.

Trump signed the bill during a military family picnic at the White House on US Independence Day. The administration had aimed to have the legislation finalized by July 4, The Hill reported.

“We made promises, and it’s really promises made, promises kept, and we’ve kept them,” Trump said from the balcony overlooking the South Lawn. “This is a triumph of democracy on the birthday of democracy. And I have to say, the people are happy.”

The signing ceremony was attended by First Lady Melania Trump, members of the Cabinet, and several Republican lawmakers, including Speaker Mike Johnson, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, and Rep. Jason Smith, The Hill reported.

The event also featured a flypast of two B-2 bombers, the same type of aircraft used in last month’s strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ was passed with a final vote of 218-214 in the House of Representatives on Thursday, with two Republicans, Representative Thomas Massie and Brian Fitzpatrick, voting against it, The Hill reported.

Donald Trump had expressed his elation after the passing of the bill, saying, “The Republicans in the House of Representatives have just passed the ‘ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL ACT.” Our Party is UNITED like never before, and our Country is “HOT.”

The bill was passed in the US Senate on Tuesday with a 51-50 vote, with Vice-President JD Vance casting the tie-breaking vote. (ANI)

