UAE: Dubai Airports back to normal operations

DUBAI: After the heaviest rainfall the UAE experienced in 75 years, Dubai Airports is making remarkable strides in restoring and normalizing operations at Dubai International Airport (DXB).

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said that since yesterday, ahead of its recovery schedule, DXB has returned to its normal flight schedule and is back to operating around 1,400 flight movements a day.

“With roads in and around the airport 100 per cent clear of water accumulation, our manpower, logistics and facilities are operating as usual again. To have the airport back up and running is no small feat. Also, 2,155 flights were cancelled, and 115 were diverted. We had to work closely with our airline partners and service providers to rework schedules, boost manpower and look after all those who had been disrupted.

“I’m continuously amazed by the unwavering dedication of our Dubai Airports employees, airline partners, government agencies, commercial partners and service partners. It has been the most challenging adverse weather event we’ve had to navigate, and our people and partners worked tirelessly to keep the operation running and to assist our guests.”

He added that 31 flights were diverted to Dubai World Central (DWC), and by 19th April, all guests at the airport were successfully supported and continued onwards to complete their travel plans.

Guest welfare remained a key priority throughout the disruption, and although there were initial challenges in transporting supplies due to road closures around DXB and DWC, over 75,000 food packs were delivered across both airports.

“While certain challenges remain, including processing the baggage backlog, we’re working closely with our service partners but know there’s still more work to be done and once again, thank guests for their patience while we work through this,” added Griffiths.

He noted, “We’re deeply saddened by the ongoing impact of the heavy rainfall on affected communities and businesses across the UAE. We’re also supporting our own people who were badly affected by the weather and will continue to support wherever we can.”

As normal operations resume, guests should arrive at their terminal only three hours ahead of their flight departure time to avoid unnecessary congestion and facilitate smoother operations. (ANI/WAM)

