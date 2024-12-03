UK MP Priti Patel calls on Starmer govt for “robust action” against Bangladesh violence

LONDON: In a parliamentary address, UK MP Priti Patel expressed deep concern over the recent violence in Bangladesh, offering condolences to those affected and called on Keir Starmer government to take “robust action” to protect life and prevent violence.

“I am deeply concerned by the awful violence we have seen in Bangladesh, and my thoughts are with those affected. In Parliament this afternoon, I called on the Government to set out how they are engaging with the Bangladeshi Government on this pressing and important issue,” Patel said in her address on Monday (local time).

“Robust action needs to be taken to protect life and prevent violence and persecution, including based on religious belief,” she added.

Highlighting the situation in Bangladesh, the UK MP noted that the degree of escalation, is “deeply concerning,”

“The degree of escalation in the violence is deeply, deeply concerning. And what we are witnessing now is just uncontrolled violence in many quarters. And we are now watching with horror and shock as further violence is spreading in Bangladesh. And all our thoughts in this House are most definitely with the diaspora community here and those who are affected in Bangladesh. These are deeply disturbing reports,” Priti Patel said.

Further, she expressed concern over the arrest of a Hindu Priest, Chinmoy Krishna Das, and has urged the government to take decisive action to secure his release.

“We have a religious leader who has now been arrested. We need to know effectively what is being done to secure his release due process in particular, but at the same time can’t the minister give details of the government’s engagement with the government on this particular matter? What discussions have taken place and have we been robust in pursuing?,” she said.

Notably, Bangladesh has witnessed a surge in violent attacks against Hindus and other minority groups, prompting calls for greater protection and support.

The situation in Bangladesh has been marked by increasing violence against minority communities, after the arrest of a former priest Chinmoy Krishna Das over sedition charges and for allegedly hoisting a saffron flag above Bangladesh’s national flag in Chittagong on October 25. (ANI)

