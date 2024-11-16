Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says Trump could end war with Russia ‘sooner’

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed optimism that US President-elect Donald Trump’s administration could expedite the resolution of the ongoing war with Russia, Anadolu reported.

Zelenskyy made the remarks during an interview with public broadcaster Suspilne, where he reflected on US-Ukraine relations and past discussions with Trump regarding the conflict, which began in 2022.

Zelenskyy emphasised the alignment of Ukraine’s position with Trump, stating, “He (Trump) has heard the basis on which we stand. I have not heard anything against our position.”

Addressing whether Trump had urged Ukraine to negotiate with Russia, Zelenskyy clarified, “We are an independent country. And we, during this war, both our people and I, personally, are in negotiations with the United States, with both Trump and Biden, and with European leaders, proved that the ‘sit and listen’ rhetoric doesn’t work with us.”

The Ukrainian leader shared his belief that the conflict could end sooner under Trump’s leadership, citing the administration’s pledge to prioritise swift resolution, reported Anadolu.

“It is very important for us to have a just peace, so that we do not feel that we have lost our best people because of the injustice that has been imposed on us. The war will end, but there is no exact date. Certainly, with the policies of the team that will now lead the White House, the war will end sooner. This is their approach, their pledge to their public, and it is also very important to them,” he added.

Trump, who recently defeated Kamala Harris in the November 5 presidential election, has previously stated his ability to resolve the conflict in one day, though his stance on continued US support to Kyiv has been inconsistent, Anadolu reported.

Zelenskyy’s remarks signal cautious optimism about the potential for renewed US engagement in securing peace in the region under the incoming administration. (ANI)