UK’s Antrim Newtownabbey Borough rebuffs Hindu prayer request

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: The UK’s Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, which has been opening its monthly meetings with “Bible Reading and Prayer”, has turned down request to have Hindu opening-prayer in an upcoming session.

Richard Baker, Chief Executive of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, in an email response to Rajan Zed (who requested to be scheduled to read opening-prayer in an upcoming Council meeting), wrote that Mayor had “decided to allow only fellow Councilors to open a Council meeting with a Bible reading and prayer”.

Monthly meetings of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council have been opening with “Bible reading and prayer”, which has been first item on the agenda. Borough Council meetings have been reportedly opening with a prayer since 2015, the year it was established.

Request of Zed, President of Universal Society of Hinduism, seeking Mayor or councilor to read the Hindu opening-prayer supplied by him in one Council meeting, was also not accepted.

There seems to be presently no process of appeal against the current invocation (opening-prayer) structure of the Borough Council.

Rajan Zed feels that it is a case of unfairness, discrimination, and favoritism; and does not speak well of a democratic society.

Zed suggests that it is time for the Borough Council to move to multi-faith opening prayers. Since the Borough Council represents every resident irrespective of religion/denomination/non-belief, it would be quite befitting to do a rotation of prayers representing major religions/denominations, including slots for the thoughts of non-believers.

Democratic governments should not be influenced by one religion or the other; Rajan Zed, who has opened both the United States Senate and US House of Representatives in Washington DC with Hindu prayers, emphasizes.

The existence of different religions is an evident symbol of God’s generosity and munificence. Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council should quest for a unity that hailed diversity.

Hinduism, oldest and third largest religion of the world, has about 1.2 billion adherents, and moksh (liberation) is its ultimate goal.

The Borough of Antrim & Newtownabbey in Northern Ireland (United Kingdom) covers about 274 square miles and Belfast International Airport.