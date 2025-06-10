US President Trump enforces new travel ban on 12 nations, sparks outcry

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s new travel ban targeting 12 countries- mainly from Africa and the Middle East came into effect on Monday, intensifying tensions over the administration’s expanded immigration crackdown, CNN reported.

According to the CNN report, the new order affects citizens of Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. Additionally, it imposes restrictions on individuals from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela who are outside the US and do not possess valid visas.

While the proclamation does not revoke existing visas, it blocks new applications unless individuals meet specific exemption criteria. “Travelers with previously issued visas should still be able to enter the US,” CNN noted, citing official guidance to American diplomatic missions. The restrictions are designed to avoid the legal chaos and mass airport confusion that followed Trump’s initial travel ban during his first term.

CNN reported that this time, the administration emphasized improved legal framing by focusing on visa procedures rather than outright entry bans. The move is widely seen as an attempt to avoid legal challenges that derailed earlier versions of the policy.

Trump defended the action by citing security concerns, claiming that certain countries had poor screening systems or failed to cooperate with US deportation protocols. He also referenced visa overstay rates from an annual Homeland Security report, although experts have questioned the consistency and accuracy of such measurements. Notably, Trump tied the travel ban to a recent terrorist attack in Boulder, Colorado, allegedly committed by a man from Egypt–a country not included in the ban.

Rights groups and immigration advocates have condemned the new order. “This policy is not about national security – it is about sowing division and vilifying communities that are seeking safety and opportunity in the United States,” said Abby Maxman, president of Oxfam America.

CNN highlighted that the inclusion of Afghanistan in the list has sparked backlash, especially from those aiding Afghan resettlement efforts. While exemptions exist for Afghans holding Special Immigrant Visas- typically those who worked closely with the US military- critics argue that the broader ban undermines refugee protection. Afghanistan had been among the top sources of US-bound refugees, with approximately 14,000 arriving in the 12-month period ending September 2024.

Trump had previously suspended refugee admissions on his first day in office, a move echoed in this latest expansion of restrictions. (ANI)

