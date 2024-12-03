“US regularly raises in conversations with Indian counterparts”: State Department spokesperson Miller

WASHINGTON DC: US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday that the country regularly raises issues with its Indian counterparts, including concerns related to specific matters.

When asked about External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s recent meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Italy, following the US indictment of industrialist Adani and an Indian agent allegedly involved in a murder plot against a Sikh activist, Miller responded, “I’m not going to get into private diplomatic conversations, but as you’ve heard us say before, we regularly raise in conversations with our Indian counterparts that case and the concerning implications from it.”

Miller also addressed a question regarding global mistrust after the election of Donald Trump, with concerns raised by Europe, US partners, and even President Joe Biden, who pardoned his son despite previously stating he would not.

In response, Miller stated that it would not be appropriate for him to comment on the policies of an administration that has not yet taken office, adding that the new State Department spokesperson will address questions about President Trump’s foreign policy.

“Look, I don’t think it’s appropriate for me to comment on the policies of an administration that has not yet taken office. We have one president at a time. I’m glad to stand up here and take questions about President Biden’s foreign policy. And presumably, there will be a new State Department spokesperson on January 21st who can take questions about President Trump’s foreign policy,” Matthew Miller said. (ANI)

