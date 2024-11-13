Varun Tej offers prayers at Tirumala temple ahead of ‘Matka’ release

TIRUPATI: Actor Varun Tej Konidela visited the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Tirumala on early Wednesday morning, paying his respects and seeking the divine blessings of Lord Balaji.

Varun offered prayers in a simple traditional attire of a white kurta-pyjama.

While Varun Tej’s visit to Tirumala was a moment of spiritual solace, his professional life is buzzing with excitement as his upcoming film ‘Matka’ gears up for its release on November 14.

On the occasion of Diwali, the makers of the film unveiled an intense new poster featuring Varun Tej in a sharp suit, hinting at the action-packed drama that the film promises to deliver.

In the poster, Varun looks resolute and intense, suggesting that his character is ready to face high-stakes and challenging situations.

Taking to social media, Varun shared the poster with his fans via an Instagram story, further teasing his audience with the visual of his compelling new role.

On November 2, an intense trailer of ‘Matka’ was also released by the makers, raising the anticipation for the film.

The clip introduces a compelling narrative, beginning with a scene where a jailer, played by Sai Kumar, urges Varun’s character, Vasu, to join an elite group that controls the majority of the world’s wealth. The preview does not explicitly reveal how Vasu attains success, leaving viewers with a sense of mystery and suspense.

In the film, Varun Tej portrays a character who evolves over 24 years, showing him in two different avatars – as a young man and later as a middle-aged individual.

The audience will see Varun in four different get-ups as the film spans multiple stages of his character’s life. The film is set to be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, ensuring a wide reach.

Apart from Varun, the film also stars Nora Fatehi and Meenakshi Chaudhry, along with a strong supporting cast including Naveen Chandra, Saloni, Ajay Ghosh, Kannada Kishore, Ravindra Vijay, and P Ravi Shankar.

The movie is directed by Karuna Kumar and produced by Vijender Reddy Teegala and Rajani Thalluri under the banners of Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainments.

Earlier this year, Varun Tej was seen in the film ‘Operation Valentine’, which marked the directorial debut of Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. The film, co-starred Manushi Chhillar and received attention for its unique storyline. (ANI)

