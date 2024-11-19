Virat Kohli opens up on favourite knock in Australia ahead of BGT series

PERTH: Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, India’s star batter Virat Kohli reflected on his best knock in Australia, identifying his century during the 2018/19 series as his favourite.

Virat, a player often celebrated on Australian soil, consistently generates headlines, catchy articles, and massive viewership whenever he arrives Down Under.

While his past performances have matched the hype, this series presents a make-or-break scenario for the superstar. He faces the dual challenge of regaining form and overcoming technical struggles while holding on to his spot in the Test side amid pressure from emerging talent poised to step into the playing eleven.

“My best knock in Australia is definitely my 100 at Perth in the 2018/19 series. I thought that was the toughest pitch I played on. It was great to get a 100 on that wicket,” Kohli said in a video shared by the BCCI.

However, the series comes at a time when Kohli is far from his best. In 19 international matches this year, the 80-time centurion has managed just 488 runs at an alarmingly low average of 20.33, with only two half-centuries in 25 innings and a top score of 76.

His decline in Test cricket has been particularly disheartening, as his current form contrasts sharply with the heights he achieved between 2016 and 2019. During that period, Kohli amassed 4,208 runs in Tests at an extraordinary average of 66.79, including 16 centuries, 10 fifties, and a record seven double centuries as a captain.

Since 2020, however, he has struggled in the longest format, scoring just 1,838 runs in 34 Tests at an average of 31.68, with only two centuries and nine fifties. His lean patch was further highlighted during this year’s home Test season against Bangladesh and New Zealand, where he scored just 192 runs in 10 innings at an average of 21.33, with one fifty. This dip in form saw him drop out of the ICC Men’s Test batting rankings’ Top 20 for the first time in a decade.

Critics are questioning Kohli’s place in the side, but Australia has often been a stage for his redemption. It remains to be seen whether he can script another comeback in this series.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins on November 22 with the first Test at Perth. The second Test, a day-night match under lights, will be played at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10. The third Test will take place at The Gabba in Brisbane from December 14 to 18.

The iconic Boxing Day Test will be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26 to 30, leading to the series finale at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7. The five-Test series promises a thrilling contest and dramatic conclusion. (ANI)

Also Read: All eyes on Virat Kohli as he hits nets ahead of BGT: Australian Media Reports