Vivek Ramaswamy responds to Democratic sweep, urges end to “identity politics”

WASHINGTON: American entrepreneur and politician Vivek Ramaswamy issued a stern warning to the Republican Party following Democrats’ sweeping victories in key races across the United States. Speaking on X, Ramaswamy described the results as a wake-up call, urging the party to refocus on economic issues and abandon identity politics.

“We got our defeat handed to us in New Jersey, Virginia, and New York City. Democrats swept all,” Ramaswamy said in a video shared on X. “There are two key lessons for Republicans. Listen carefully: Number one, our side needs to focus on affordability, make the American dream affordable. Bring down costs: electric, grocery, healthcare, and housing. Lay out clearly how we’re going to do it.”

Calling for an end to identity politics, Ramaswamy added, “Number two, cut out identity politics. It doesn’t suit Republicans. It’s the woke left’s game. We don’t care about the color of your skin or religion; we care about the content of your character. That’s who we are.”

Ramaswamy, who previously ran for president, is now running for governor of Ohio in the Republican primary scheduled for May 5, 2026. His comments come in the wake of a night where Democrats made significant gains: Zohran Mamdani won the New York City mayoral race, Mikie Sherrill became New Jersey’s next governor, and Abigail Spanberger secured victory in Virginia.

On November 4, New York City witnessed the historic win of Zohran Mamdani, a Muslim and democratic socialist, who defeated Republican Curtis Sliwa and veteran politician Andrew Cuomo. Mamdani has become one of the youngest mayors in recent history and the first Indian-American to hold the position.

In New Jersey, Democrat Mikie Sherrill secured the governorship, while Virginia saw Democratic victories with Abigail Spanberger becoming the state’s first female governor and Jay Jones defeating incumbent Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Even before all results were finalized, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York framed the outcomes as a rejection of President Donald Trump’s influence. “Tonight’s results are a repudiation of the Trump agenda,” Schumer said. “The cruelty, chaos, and greed that define MAGA radicalism and are skyrocketing costs were firmly rejected by the American people. It’s a good night for Democrats and our fight to lower costs, improve healthcare, and build a better future for American families.” ANI

