“Waiting to see him”: Indian diaspora in Warsaw excited for PM Modi’s visit to Poland

WARSAW: Members of the Indian community in Warsaw have expressed excitement over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Poland.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be making official visits to Poland and Ukraine from August 21-23, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday. The visit by Prime Minister Modi will be the first visit by an Indian PM to Poland in 45 years. The visit comes as New Delhi and Warsaw mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2024.

Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, the Indian diaspora has expressed happiness as PM Modi will be visiting Poland. Members of the Indian community praised PM Modi for his contribution to the development of India.

Speaking to ANI, Saurabh Gilitwala said, “I am from Mumbai, I came to Poland 7 years ago…It has been more than 40 years since an Indian President or PM has visited Poland. We are all excited as this visit will further strengthen India-Poland ties.”

Speaking about the message he would like to give to PM Modi, he said that he would like to thank him for making him ‘atmanirbhar’ (independent) and for instilling in him a sense of responsibility. He also said that he received his first cheque from the government in 2012 under Khel Mahakumbh when Modi served as Gujarat’s CM.

Ajay Sharma, a member of the Indian diaspora, said that they are all excited to welcome PM Modi and added that friends living in other parts of Poland have also booked their tickets to travel to Warsaw to see PM Modi.

Ajay Sharma said, “I have been in Poland for almost 6 years. I came here as a student in 2018. Then I established my own company here. And after I completed my studies, now I am working for my own company and growing my own company. We are very excited. Our friends and colleagues in different cities are asking about PM Modi’s schedule and they have even booked their tickets to travel to Warsaw to see PM Modi.

“All of us are excited to witness this moment as its after 40 years, the Indian PM will travel to Warsaw.

It’s an extraordinary moment for us because we want to highlight Poland and the ties between two nations will be further strengthened by his visit. It’s a very exciting moment for us and we are very happy and waiting to see him and have an opportunity to feel his energy,” he added.

Vanya, a nine-year-old girl, showed a picture that featured PM Modi and the Indian flag. She said that she likes PM Modi as he loves children and is very kind and loving.

Gaurav Singh. Indian Students Union President, said, that the Indian community is excited about PM Modi’s visit and they want to know whether PM Modi will address the Indian community here or not. He expressed hope that the ties between the two nations will be further strengthened by PM Modi’s visit.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, “First of all, as an Indian, we are very excited. Not just me, but the entire Indian diaspora is very happy here. PM Modi has visited many countries in the last 10 years. And finally, he is coming to Poland. So not only Warsaw, but all the Indians are very happy and excited here. I know many of my friends, whether they are students, business owners or working in corporate are planning to travel to Warsaw for PM Modi’s visit. We are witnessing a different energy among people and they are all happy. I think I have not witnessed such type of excitement among the Indian community in Poland. Preparations are being done for PM Modi. Everyone wants to know whether PM Modi will address Indian community.”

Speaking about his message for PM Modi, he said, “First of all, I would like to welcome you to Poland, Mr. Modi. As we all know, an Indian Prime Minister is coming to Poland after 40-50 years. Before this, Nehru Ji or Mr. Indira had come here Ji and it’s been 40 years since they came here. But now, Prime Minister Modi is coming after 40-50 years, I am hoping that relations between India and Poland, whether cultural relations, or business relations will improve. I hope that PM Modi talks about our betterment with Polish government. We are feeling proud as the Indian PM is visiting Poland.”

Jenesh, member of the Indian diaspora, said, “I have been in Poland since 2016, it’s been 8 years. I am very excited. Like, after 45 years, an Indian diplomat like Prime Minister is coming to India… The message is that the ties between Europe and India should be further boosted and they should make more and more trade agreements. Because there are many similarities between Europe and India, which can create synergies. Europe’s market is very open, and it can do a lot here. As he comes to Poland, it will create impact. Trades are going to increase. Inflow of students will also increase. Work wise also, like here there is a labor shortage, so work wise also there will be a lot of inflow in terms of blue collar workers, white collar workers. So yes, I am hoping that there will be a good effect.”

Karishma, a member of the Indian diaspora, said that PM Modi has contributed a lot to India’s development and India is growing very well. She said that meeting PM Modi would be a dream come true for her.

She said, “First of all, the Prime Minister is coming here after 40 years. And we didn’t even think about it because usually when there is a foreign visit of the Prime Minister, Poland is usually ignored. But this time he is coming, we are very excited. Many people who live outside Warsaw are also coming here especially to see them, to meet them. So we are really looking forward to it.”

“PM Modi is a Prime Minister with whom everyone wants to meet, whether they are old or young. If he is in front of me, I will be very happy. Seeing him, it will be a dream come true for me. You have contributed a lot to India’s development. India is growing very well. We feel very proud and it’s all because of him. So I’m really looking forward to the event,” she added.

MEA Secretary (West) Tanmaya Lal said that PM Modi will be visiting Poland at the invitation of his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk and called it a “landmark visit.”

While addressing a special briefing on Monday, MEA Secretary (West) Tanmaya Lal said, “PM Narendra Modi will be undertaking an official visit to Poland this week on 21st and 22nd August on the invitation of PM Donald Tusk. This is a landmark visit as the PM of Indian is visiting Poland after 45 years. This visit takes place as we also mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations.”

“This historic visit in a landmark year for India and Polish relations will provide an opportunity to our leaders to review the bilateral relationship and offer guidance on enhancing this relationship in diverse areas and also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest,” he added.

The MEA further recalled the age-old ties between India and Poland highlighting how Poland assisted India in evacuating its students from Ukraine after conflict broke out in 2022. It also spoke about the episode from the 1940s when over 6000 Polish women and children were given refuge in princely states: Jamnagar and Kolhapur.

“Indian community in Poland estimated at around 25,000. This includes around 5,000 students. The government and people of Poland had offered valuable assistance during ‘Operation Ganga‘ for the evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine. More than 4,000 Indian students were evacuated via Poland in 2022. One of the unique bonds between our countries relates to the time in the 1940s during World War 2 when more than 6,000 Polish women and children found refuge in two princely states in India – Jamnagar and Kolhapur,” Tanmaya Lal said.

The MEA Secretary informed that PM Modi, during his visit will hold meetings with the Polish counterpart, President and will also interact with the India community there. He will also be accorded a ceremonial welcome at Warsaw.

“There are long-standing cultural ties between India and Poland, there is respect for Indian culture and ethos including Yoga and Ayurveda. In Warsaw, Prime Minister Modi will be accorded a ceremonial welcome. In addition to talks with PM Donald Tusk, PM Modi will also call on President Andrzej Duda. Prime Minister Modi will interact with Indian community, business leaders, and prominent endologists,” he further said. (ANI)