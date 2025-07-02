“We thank the government for promoting Zumba in schools,”- Kerala School teacher

THRISSUR: As schools in Kerala begin Zumba dance sessions under the state’s anti-drug campaign, Sangeetha C, a teacher at SN School, has lauded the initiative and expressed gratitude to the government for promoting Zumba in schools.

The initiative has been included in the school curriculum with the objective of enhancing physical fitness and supporting the mental well-being of students.

While speaking to ANI, Sangeetha C said, “We are very excited to have Zumba in our school. The children need physical fitness. We thank the Kerala government for promoting Zumba in schools…”

A student from the same school, Aleeda Mariya, shared similar sentiments. “We are excited to be a part of the Zumba initiative brought by the Kerala government. We enjoy doing it. It is fun to do this,” she said.

This program is part of the anti-drug campaign in schools in Kerala, aimed at helping students manage stress through physical activity. However, the initiative has faced criticism for allegedly encouraging inappropriate intermingling of boys and girls.

Speaking to ANI, Roma Mansoor, a certified International Zumba Fitness instructor, said, “I am happy to say that the Kerala government has taken initiative to promote Zumba in schools. It is a great initiative because nowadays children are addicted to many things that ruin their mindset. Zumba can help them relax their mind…It will help the children to increase their confidence. As it is a calorie-burning workout, it is a good move for weight management also…”

Earlier on June 28, Muslim groups in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram raised strong objections after the state education department introduced Zumba dance in schools, stating that they can’t accept girls and boys intermingling, dancing together, or wearing minimal clothing.

The education department, on the other hand, defended its decision, saying the Zumba sessions were voluntary and were introduced under a statewide initiative to help students cope with academic pressure and discourage drug abuse.

Meanwhile, Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty strongly defended the inclusion of Zumba dance in schools, stating that raising objections to such activities would inject poison that is more deadly than drugs into society. (ANI)

