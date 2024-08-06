What Is The Best Game Of 2024 So Far?

The Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S are fantastic consoles, but sometimes gaming on a PC is just better. With exclusive titles, free online play, and superior mods, PC gaming offers unmatched benefits. For PC gamers or those aspiring to be, Steam is the ultimate digital marketplace with thousands of titles. But how do you find the best games?

Best Games of 2024

It’s hard to say what is the top game in 2024, especially without dividing by genre. However, you can find the answer to the question yourself, what is the best game to play right now?

What big games are coming out in 2024? As for the games that will be released soon (early autumn), these are Star Wars Outlaws, Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. At least these are the most interesting titles.

1. Diablo IV

Blizzard’s latest action-RPG, Diablo IV, revives the series’ dark and bloody aesthetic while reminding players of its pioneering legacy. This installment enhances the traditional loot-grinding gameplay with expansive, demon-infested zones. Character builds offer more creativity than ever; for instance, playing as a necromancer differs significantly from a rogue. Whether you’re using a controller or classic clicking.

2. Hades II

Hades II is the best game of the year, even in its early access phase. Supergiant Games, learning from the success of the first Hades, continues to refine the game by offering players almost everything upfront for extensive playtesting.

3. Alan Wake 2: Night Springs

Alan Wake II: Night Springs offers a compact collection of standalone stories that blend entertaining shootouts, tense survival horror, and the intriguing madness of Remedy’s multiverse. While the gameplay doesn’t introduce much new and playing as a version of Control’s heroine without her abilities can feel like a tease, the thrill of returning to Alan Wake’s universe far outweighs any downsides. I’d eagerly play through more bite-sized side stories if Remedy decides to create another collection. Could there be more Night Springs in the future? Here’s hoping!

4. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a thrilling sequel, bringing Cloud and his friends back in a bigger and bolder adventure as they challenge fate. Despite a few minor missteps, the game shines with its stunning visuals, polished combat, and intriguing twists on the series’ lore. This new chapter is sure to excite both long-time fans and newcomers alike.

5. Disco Elysium

If you’re not a fan of politically-charged video games, Disco Elysium – The Final Cut might not be for you. This detective-RPG offers more than just engaging gameplay; it delivers sharp political commentary. While you play as police officers, the game sympathizes with working-class movements. Its excellent RPG mechanics and immersive world alone make it worth playing, but the thoughtful themes elevate Disco Elysium to one of the best PC games available.

Conclusion

2024 is rich in sequels of famous games, but there are also new ones. At least we will not be bored, especially since masterpieces like Silent Hill 2 Remake, Black Ops 6, Assassin’s Creed Shadows and others are planned for the end of the year. Let’s go on a new journey.

